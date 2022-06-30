ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Marty Stingley and her husband, Russ, are ranchers near Ellensburg, Wash. She grew up in Kirkland, a suburb across the lake from Seattle, and came to Ellensburg to go to college.
“I planned to become a graphic designer or an architect,” Marty said.
“Between classes I had a job at a local hotel restaurant, where I met my future father-in-law. He introduced me to his son, Russ, who was born and raised on a ranch. It was his dream to continue ranching,” she said.
She joined him in making that dream a reality.
“We moved to our current place in 1978. It’s just 160 acres and he was converting from sheep to cattle — and had to teach this city girl about farming and ranching,” Marty said. “It was a hard time to try to get started on our own; the interest rates were high and we were trying to buy a place and equipment.”
They had a neighbor with sheep who got flooded out that winter. He brought his 200 ewes to the Stingleys’ corrals.
“We helped lamb those ewes and that was quite an experience for me,” she said. “I had a crash course in animal husbandry.”
She and Russ have four children — Ryan, Ruley and Rustin and a daughter, Katie. They now have 12 grandchildren, and another one on the way.
“Our kids now have their own ranches, but we all live within 5 miles of one another and run our cows together,” Marty said.
About 15 years ago they started a trucking business. Two of their boys run the trucks, hauling hay and cattle across the Northwest.
“We run two companies as a family, Stingley Ranch Inc. and Stingley Ranch Trucking Inc. I handle the licensing, permitting and fuel-mileage taxes for the trucks and paperwork for employees. We have seven trucks and hire six full-time drivers.”
They also acquired more farm ground and raise hay — timothy, alfalfa and oats as a cover crop. Cattle are turned out on rangeland in early April for summer pasture. The family runs 850 Angus and Angus cross cows together and put cattle on rented crop fields in the fall after harvest.
“Our grandchildren are part of our lives, and hopefully some of them will be interested in carrying on with ranching. We didn’t come from generations of ranchers; we are trying to build our own legacy, blazing the trail for our grandchildren,” she said.
In 2007, Russ was chosen as Cattleman of the Year by the local organization and Marty joined the local CattleWomen. She was the Kittitas County CattleWoman of the Year in 2016, and Washington State CattleWoman of the Year in 2018.
Two years ago, she was selected to be on the Cattlemen’s Beef Board and represents the Northwest on the national board for beef promotion.
Marty also has a flock of 50 ewes.
“I acquired a bum lamb that nobody claimed. It was found abandoned out in the hills, all by itself on our leased ground,” she said. “My son checked around for an owner before bringing it home. We did some trading, and that’s how my flock got started. My sheep are Columbia and Suffolk with a little Hampshire.”
She is also a photographer. In 2008 she was asked to take photos for neighbors. That led to more requests and now she has a photography business. She takes pictures for the local school and for the fair.
“I also shoot pictures for the rodeo, and for weddings, portraits, etc. It definitely keeps me hopping and there is never a dull moment, but I like it that way,” Marty said.
“While going through organizations promoting cattle and beef, I’ve learned how removed people are from where their food comes from. When I was growing up near Seattle, there were still dairy farms and chicken farms around us,” she said. “Those are long gone; the present generation is completely removed from farming and ranching.
“My goal is to help promote agriculture and educate people about the various fallacies they hear, and explain what is good about agriculture,” she said.