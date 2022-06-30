INDEPENDENCE, Ore. — Hang out at Martha Walton’s booth at the Independence Farmers Market on Monmouth Street and you’re sure to hear all the latest news.
Martha, the market’s manager, has been selling flower and vegetable plants here for 30 years, in addition to her job at Central School District. Friends stop by to unload their wishes and worries and walk away with hanging baskets of flowers and containers of garden starts.
Gossip and cash is fair trade for a woman whose greenhouse work begins when her school day ends. Her weekends — March through October — are busy at the market.
Martha grows almost all her plants in one 4,500-square-foot greenhouse on property she and her husband own on Highway 51 north of Independence. In addition to dozens of hanging flower baskets, she sells 30 varieties of tomatoes, 18 varieties of peppers and dozens of other vegetable, herb and flower plants.
“I’m not sure how it happened,” she said of her market management. The city asked her to do it, and she agreed. In retrospect, Martha’s dedication has been a boon to a town with agricultural roots that run as deep as Martha’s.
She was born the youngest of 14 children on a dairy near New Philadelphia, Ohio, a small town south of Akron.
“We sometimes counted 21 at the dinner table,” Martha mused. “We all worked on farms and we worked hard.”
Her father eventually sold the dairy, worked in a bearing factory and managed seven other farms. Until she was 18, Martha worked on farms with her birth family. She met her future husband, David, an Oregon farm native, through his aunt who had moved to Ohio. They exchanged letters and then she came to visit with her parents when she was 18. She spent two weeks helping him buck hay, attending the Timber Carnival and watching the 4th of July fireworks.
He followed her back to Ohio and asked her father for her hand. Jan. 1, 1978, they were married. They returned to the David Walton’s family’s 500 acres near Bridgeport, west of Dallas, to work on the wheat and grass seed farm.
“We promised each other there would be no dairy cows,” she laughed.
When David’s family sold the farm in 1980, the young couple, now parents to the first of their four children, went to work on the Riddell farm near Monmouth. David worked as a mechanic and Martha did whatever she was called to do between childcare: hoed fields, ran combines, ran for parts. After the Riddells, they worked for several other farmers in the area. In 1990, the family bought 5 acres and began growing produce. Soon they had enough to sell.
“I had a car full of lettuce, so I took it to the farmers market,” she said. Until she started the Independence market, she had booths in Salem, Albany and Corvallis. Her children helped her haul produce and set up. Although she still sells lettuce and some fresh eggs, her main sales are plants.
In 2000, she took the job she still has as an instructional assistant teaching basic life skills for Central School District students. By then, the Independence farmers market was in full swing in at the intersection of Main and Monmouth streets. A few years later, another market popped up around the corner, on Main Street, attracting even more visitors downtown on Saturdays.
“The farmers market has become an institution that adds a lot of value to the downtown,” said Shawn Irvine, economic development director for the City of Independence. “It creates economic vitality through the businesses it supports and the people it brings downtown, and it also enhances the livability of our community.”