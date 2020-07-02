CANYONVILLE, Ore. — When Bob and Linda Sherman moved north from Southern California to southwestern Oregon, their initial plan was to purchase a few acres and to have a couple of cows.
But that plan quickly changed for the couple who had the interest, but no experience with livestock. In 1988, the Shermans bought 104 acres, a mix of valley pastures and hillside timber, 3½ miles east of Canyonville. Then they proceeded to build up a herd of 100 commercial mother cows.
“We went into this not knowing anything about cattle,” Linda Sherman said. “My husband said, ‘You’ll love it.’”
Bob Sherman, whose previous livestock experience was from his days as an FFA student member and from his parents having a couple cows, chickens and goats, was right.
“It’s been interesting, but I just absolutely love the life,” Linda Sherman said of owning and operating the Sherman Ranch.
Her advice to any newcomer getting into ranching and livestock is to take advantage of the extension service and the local livestock association to learn as much as possible as quickly as possible. She also recommends establishing a good relationship with a livestock veterinarian.
“A veterinarian can save you a lot of grief, and a lot of money in the long run,” she said. “People here have been fantastic, getting together, always sharing so you’re always learning.”
Linda and Bob Sherman had worked in the masonry and construction business in California before their transition into the livestock industry.
When their commercial herd reached 100 cows during the 1990s, the couple leased adjacent ranches for pasture and hay. Any additional thoughts of expansion were halted when Bob Sherman was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2000. As his health slowly deteriorated over the following years, the Shermans decreased their number of cows and then Linda Sherman decided to transition to a purebred Hereford operation.
“Bob knew it was something I wanted to do, he encouraged me,” she said of the decision to go to a purebred herd.
Bob was able to accompany Linda to purebred Hereford sales in Idaho and Oregon in 2006 and 2007 to purchase cows.
“I have a love for the Hereford breed,” she said. “They’re a docile breed, they’re so easy to work with. I can walk up to the cows in the field with a curry comb and they line up to be brushed.”
Because she was caring for both Bob and the cattle, Linda limited her herd to 30 cows. Bob died in early 2017.
Linda, now 75, is still active on the ranch and with the cows, but gets help from hired hand Greg Jones and son Robert Sherman.
“The years are going by and I can’t do everything anymore,” she said. “The brain doesn’t think I’m 75, but the body says I am.
“There’s been a lot of heavy work on the ranch and it’s catching up with me,” she adds. “I’ve got a bad hip and I had knee replacement years ago. I’m still busy, but not like I used to be.”
Linda said she has become “almost addicted” to the genetics and the data recording that comes with a purebred herd. She’s a member of the American Hereford Association, and also the Douglas County Livestock Association and the South Umpqua Valley Forage Group.
Each year Linda keeps a few heifer calves on the ranch as replacements. The remaining heifers and bull calves are sold to private parties.
“I’m constantly reading and learning,” she said of the cattle business. “As long as I have the health, I’ll continue to have the cattle.”