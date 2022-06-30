ELLENSBURG, Wash. — For Linda Henderson and her husband, Lynn, ranching is more than a business; it’s a way of life.
With their son, Bryce, the Hendersons own a cow-calf operation east of Ellensburg, Wash. She grew up on a cattle ranch in this valley. Her husband has also been involved in agriculture all his life. They were married in 1987.
They raise hay for 250 cows and lease some pasture. Linda helps on the ranch with everything — including feeding and branding and does the bookwork.
Linda has been president of the Kittitas County Cattlewomen and president of the state Cattlewomen.
“I’ve enjoyed being able to promote agriculture and cattle and be a voice for producers who can’t always go to meetings and participate in efforts to fend off some of the legal and environmental challenges that ranchers face,” she said. “We all need to tell our story.
“We also own a mobile home park and I have a Mary Kay business so when I’m done with chores at the ranch I head to my office to do the books and take care of the mobile home park,” she said.
“My husband and I both love ranching and taking care of the animals — and we are continually improving our genetics,” she said.
It’s a good life but a hard way to try to make a living, she said.
“It’s a wonderful heritage to pass on to your family, however. My family passed it on to me,” Linda said.
Most people don’t know where their food comes from.
“We try to help educate people about the essential job that farmers and ranchers do; there are so many negative voices that try to give ranchers a bad name.”
She is also involved in Washington’s Ag in the Classroom program.
“This is a wonderful program for third- and fourth-graders; this spring we sent out more than 13,000 magazines to schools in the state,” she said.
This information teaches kids about agriculture and where their food comes from, and helps counter some of the anti-agriculture propaganda the kids are being taught.
The Kittitas County Cattlewomen recently finished the Farm Fair that celebrates National Ag Day.
“Third-grade classes from all over the county attend. This year it was a two-day event. We have animals there, and multiple displays. This year we set up a display about brands, telling the purpose of brands. We showed the oldest brand in the state, the Bar Balloon brand, which belongs to the Schnebly family from Kittitas County, and showed our own brands. Ours is the Flying Box,” she said.
The kids loved it.
“We sent packets back with each teacher, so the kids could create and name their own brands. We chose the winning brand from each classroom, which will be published in The Ketch Pen, the magazine of the Washington Cattlemen.”
People often come to their ranch to see first-hand what ranchers do.
“We teach them how to vaccinate, brand and band the bull calves. We tell them why we do it and show them how. We feed them a meal and give tours, and they are surprised at all the things we do and how we care so much for our animals. They see how beautiful our land is and they want to come back,” she said.
“We also have a locker beef business our son Bryce started. People come to the ranch to pick up their meat and we show them the cows, the grass they eat, the water they drink, and they can see how the beef was raised. We have horses and they can ride in the pastures and see the cattle. It’s a great way to educate people about raising cattle,” Linda said.
She feels it is important to be involved in the industry.
“We raise healthy beef and provide a wonderful source of protein for people. Just over 1% of the people in the U.S. provide food for all the rest. We produce the highest quality agriculture products in the world, and we do it against all odds! We need to educate, encourage and pass this legacy on to our younger generation,” she said. “They are our future!”