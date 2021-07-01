CANYONVILLE, Ore. — For many years, Ken and Laura French worked together with their flock of sheep.
But they both also had full-time jobs off their family ranch. Ken was an invasive weed specialist for the Oregon Department of Agriculture and Laura was a nurse.
When together on the ranch with the sheep, Ken took the lead and Laura helped and learned.
So in 2011 when Ken died after battling cancer for several years, Laura decided she had the energy and knowledge to continue with the sheep operation. She had retired from nursing and had the time to focus on the sheep.
She also had help from the couple’s twin daughters, Emily and Amy, now 36. They had grown up around the sheep. Their husbands, Ryan Savage and Roby Duncan, respectively, have also helped.
Just like their parents in the past, Emily and Amy, and their husbands, have full-time jobs off the ranch. And just like in their own youth, the girls’ own children are getting early experiences with the sheep operation.
The Savages have two boys, Bryson, 7, and Chase, 4, and the Duncans have a son, 6-month-old Cameron.
“Ken and I had sheep for 33 years so it seemed like I had the experience to keep going,” Laura French, now 62, said. “I had learned all the things Ken had learned dealing with the sheep business, the contracts for selling sheep, pasture management, forages, materials.
“I know Ken would be thrilled that we have continued on, that the girls have come back,” she added, explaining that one daughter and her family lives in a house on the ranch property and the other daughter and her family lives on a nearby property. “I know the girls would have loved for Ken to show his grandsons the ropes on the ranch.”
More recently, Jim Lynn, Laura’s companion, has helped on the ranch on a full-time basis.
“She knows the sheep business,” Lynn said of French. “She has a great depth of knowledge about the sheep. She works me into the ground most days.”
While French has the sheep, pasture and hay knowledge, Lynn is good with equipment and keeping it running. They describe themselves as a good combination.
French had to make a business decision a year ago when the lamb price was down. She decided to hold back some of her ewe lambs, increasing her ewe flock to 150. The recent 2021 lambing season resulted in a crop of 220 lambs.
“The lamb price is back up so it was a good decision to increase the ewe numbers,” French said. “But it wasn’t without some concern and worry.”
French said she loves the ranching lifestyle and will continue with the sheep as long as possible, “God willing.”
“This gets in your blood,” she said. “I always look forward to lambing season, it’s an exciting time, but then by the end you’re so glad it’s over.
“I love the outdoors, I love the animals, I love being active and busy,” she added. “I’m very fortunate to have family here, to have it be a family affair and to have the grandsons getting the same experiences we had when we were younger.”