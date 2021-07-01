Katie Murray has ridden a vast range of experiences from Alabama to Mongolia on the road to becoming the executive director of the nonprofit food and fiber trade organization, Oregonians for Food and Shelter.
Murray, 43, has been at the helm of OFS in Salem since last December. She has an unorthodox resume for someone now settled in the world of agriculture.
She earned a psychology-philosophy degree from the University of Alabama-Huntsville and shortly thereafter took a job teaching English as a Peace Corps volunteer in Mongolia.
She said that in Mongolia “lots of Western culture was coming into this very, very traditional culture, and I got particularly interested in that around agriculture and food.”
Coming to Oregon, she was accepted into the applied anthropology master’s program at Oregon State University that featured a “natural resources and communities” focus area.
After graduation, she worked in the university’s Integrated Pest Management center for 14 years before moving to OFS.
Murray said if it needed to be summarized, the arc of her life thus far would read, “mother of three, breast cancer survivor, executive director … glass ceiling breaker.”
Moving into the nonprofit sector brought new “opened-eyes” moments. She said she was “a bit surprised at the number of women in some of these lobby and executive director roles. I’m really impressed by the women I’ve met in this new area who I’ve started to get to know, and I’m glad for that.”
She said OFS has a lot of strong partner organizations it works with, including the Oregon Farm Bureau, the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association and the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association, all in the same Salem building with OFS. All have women directors except the Farm Bureau, and its state president is a woman.
So it should be a continued smooth transition for Murray into the director’s seat of the OFS, with eyes focused on the path to success.
“Agriculture and forestry are now and will be essential to our growing population,” Murray said. “We’ve got the need to feed a rapidly growing population and also balance that with the need to make sure we’re taking care of the needs of the land.”