HERMISTON, Ore. — As she walked through her blueberry patch, Kathy Dopps reflected on the joy the farm and its visitors give her.
“I love the idea that I have created a place where people want to return year after year,” said Dopps, who owns K&K Blueberries with her husband, Ken. “It’s enjoyable, and it’s a family activity.”
Four of her 20 acres of Duke blueberries are U-pick. She started the farm in 2006 and the U-pick in 2008. Some people have visited the farm on a first date and then have returned as married couples. Other people have made an annual tradition of visiting the farm and picking berries every year with their children. Still others visit every morning during the picking season to start their days.
“When people tell me that they are enjoying the blueberries as much as I do, it makes my day,” she said, though she also said that it is “a lot of work” and that she must frequently walk through her farm, keeping an eye out for anything that “isn’t quite right.”
Birds, she said, are a common nuisance. She must also keep up with bookkeeping and certifications.
Dopps, who was born and raised in Hermiston, grew up on a family farm as one of six children. Her parents worked at the nearby Umatilla Chemical Depot.
Her family’s farm was small, she said. It consisted of a couple of cows and some chickens and pigs, but it did make her feel connected to her food. Milking cows will do that, she said.
Also, the farm connected her to the community. Her brothers and cousins were all part of 4-H, and she would attend local fairs.
As a young person, she worked for a local A&W, where she met her future husband, Ken. While she went to Oregon State University, Ken entered the Navy.
When they started their blueberry farm, they knew that it would not be their only work. Even now, as Ken is the owner of Eastern Oregon Mechanical and Kathy teaches at a middle school.
“The learning curve was big,” Kathy said. When they first bought the farm, it grew watermelons. At the suggestion of a friend, they transformed it into a blueberry farm. They had to learn about soil, water and other aspects.
There is also the work of creating products from the berries. K&K produces jams, syrup and fruit spread.
This work has become easier with the help of their sons, Kenny and Kevin. The younger K-named Doppses have long worked on the farm, and they will eventually take it over, Kathy said.
It has been important to Kathy to have her sons involved in K&K Blueberries. When planting the berries, she enlisted them and the rest of the high school football team. They worked as a fundraiser for new uniforms.
Kathy likes to bring in young people to work the farm. Just as it taught her lessons, she believes it can teach other people about the importance of agriculture to the community.
Kathy will soon retire from her work as a teacher and devote herself more to the farm.
“Teaching is part of my identity,” she said. “It’s my heart and soul, and I have trouble imagining life without it. But there comes a time when new adventures can lead you other places. Becoming the Blueberry Lady was a new adventure, and I’m starting to look toward a future when I’m just the Blueberry Lady.”