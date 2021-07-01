SHEDD, Ore. — Jordyn Coon has been involved in agriculture as far back as she can remember.
She is part of the sixth generation at Oak Park Farms in Shedd, Ore. She worked summers on the farm, was an active FFA member, earned an ag science degree from Oregon State University and spent five years working for an international ag company.
“You could say agriculture is kind of a big deal for me,” she said. “I enjoyed the work and learning about the process.”
She went to OSU with plans to become a high school ag teacher and FFA adviser but that trajectory changed after serving as a National Collegiate Ag Ambassador her junior year, one of just 20 college students selected from around the country. Ambassadors are trained to speak to the public about agriculture and coached on some of the hot topics.
“Then we had to go and present at least 30 hours of ag presentations to basically anyone we could get to sit down with us,” Coon said. “I talked to Rotary groups, Lions groups, elementary schoolers and college students; it was a wonderful experience.
“High school ag teachers are my heroes and I respect them so much, but I realized I wanted to speak to the general public about agriculture and help them understand their food supply and other products that come from farms,” she said.
She was hired by Syngenta, a global crop protection and seed company, straight out of college and spent more than 5 years on the sales and marketing side, which involved living in three states.
“I was working with PR and advertising agencies learning about messaging and marketing strategy, how to get your brand or message across and realized I could apply that to what I wanted to teach people,” she said.
She saw the power of social media platforms as an effective way to educate people on various topics and to create the type of career she hoped to develop. She began writing mostly food-based blogs — on topics such as expiration dates, organics, how to pick the perfect watermelon — through her website, https://theolivebranch.net/.
“There are so many pieces to the ag puzzle,” Coon said. “I want to help people understand them and let them decide for themselves.
“If I hadn’t grown up in this industry I would be terrified of my food,” she said. “There are so many voices out there that don’t tell the whole truth and it’s understandable for somebody who’s not involved in agriculture to be fearful of it.
“You have young mothers who feel strongly about making sure their kids are eating well and when you’re being told that everything is toxic you’re going to run away from that,” she said. “There are not a ton of people who can afford to eat the way many health gurus claim you should, and that does them a great disservice.”
“I like to be part of those conversations and I want to help people wade through the things they hear,” she said. “When you feel like you know and like someone you are more likely to trust what they have to say.
“Maybe they’re watching something that talks about how GMO wheat is what’s causing gluten intolerance and they think ‘Wait a minute — Jordyn taught me that there is no GMO wheat,’” she added.
She plans to carve out a full-time, paying career out of her passion, such as allowing an organization to put a banner on her blog, writing blogs and Instagram posts that include information on a given product, business or industry or speaking about agriculture at various events. She is also building a separate business in marketing communications for clients both within and outside the agricultural sphere, helping develop strategies, materials and event planning to better reach their audience.
“Post COVID I hope to create a YouTube channel and have videos showcasing farmers and how our food gets to our plates,” she said.
“Before I moved to Illinois I had never seen a soybean,” she said. “I got to learn about almonds and citrus in California and potatoes in Washington and the people within those industries.
“Plant pathologists, entomologists, lab researchers and farmers — all these different branches of the industry created a really great network for me as I go about the work I’m now doing.”