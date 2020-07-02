PRINEVILLE, Ore. — Cattle and hay ranching for Janice Flegel wasn’t inevitable, but it’s also not surprising. Farming and ranching are in her blood.
Her sharecropper grandmother moved from Texas to Oregon to find work in timber, later marrying a rancher with 160 acres near Prineville. Her father was a millwright but loved farming. Her childhood summers were filled with haying and baling on her grandfather’s ranch.
She met her husband, Wade, the son of a Prineville-area rancher, at an Easter church service. As soon as she graduated from Crook County High School in 1984, they married.
“Growing up, our whole family helped our grandparents hay,” Janice said of her childhood. When she was young, her grandfather plowed the fields with horses and the hay was swathed and stacked loose — an operation that took a lot of hands. When she married Wade, she had to learn to work with a baler.
“That change was a steep learning curve,” she said.
No surprise: Wade and Janice bought their baler and cut hay for local ranchers before they bought their own place. The purchase did not seem inevitable at first, though.
Janice said her fondest memories were her days behind the wheel of a tractor with her first daughter on her lap, books and toys in the cab.
The couple had just begun their five-child family when one of their clients was unable to pay them for services. But what began as lemons ended up as lemonade. Eventually, the farmer made good and they were able to put a down payment on their first 80 acres. They later purchased more than 500 acres north of Prineville. On that land today, they raise 110 head of Angus cross beef cattle, alfalfa and grass hay, rotated with wheat and grain, and 40 acres of carrot seed.
The Flegels have tried other crops in the past — canola, lettuce and mustard for seed, but “those weren’t real successful,” Janice said.
When her children were old enough to run the equipment — some as young as 9 years old — they took up some of the workload, although Janice still pitches in — feeding calves, operating machinery, running to town for parts — in addition to keeping the crew fed and the farm books straight.
“That is the most fun, being able to work with your kids. You get to be together. They see the best in you and the worst in you,” she said.
The Flegel children, now ages 20 to 31, have stayed close, working on farms of their own or helping on the home place.
Wade and Janice have always been active with their church, but in more recent years, they have been more active with the local Crook-Wheeler County Farm Bureau, Oregon Farm Bureau and American Farm Bureau. She is fourth vice president of OFB bureau’s board, and president of OFB’s Women’s Advisory Council.
Wade represents Crook-Wheeler, Jefferson and Deschutes counties on the state board. The couple has met with and state and federal leaders and testified before state legislators on issues that impact ranchers and farmers.
“It’s good for them to hear from a real farmer, and not just lobbyists.”
Janice also volunteers in schools to help introduce children to farming practices, an activity she started when her children were in school.
“It’s just part of being a farmer,” Janice said.
What’s in the future? Janice said she and Wade hope the family will continue to farm.
“For the most part, we all work really well together,” she said. “We all understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”