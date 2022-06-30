NOTI, Ore. — Holly and Matt Kurzhal have turned their desire to live and to raise their children in a rural setting into a business.
The family grows cucumbers and turns them into pickles. The entrepreneurial venture that became Kurzhal Family Kickin’ Pickles is now in its 11th year on the family’s property in the Noti area northwest of Eugene, Ore.
“We always wanted to live out in the country, to have chickens and a garden, but this has grown into a lot more responsibility,” Holly Kurzhal said.
If only Grandma Jean Kurzhal was around to see the success that started with her garlic dill pickle recipe.
In the beginning, Jean’s son Mark took over the pickle canning.
Then Matt and Holly continued the tradition. They used a combination of Jean’s and Mark’s recipes and stuffed 60 quart jars with “kickin’ pickles,” so named because jalapeno and red chili flakes are ingredients.
Friends loved the flavor and texture and encouraged the couple to go into business and sell the pickles.
In 2011, 250 quart jars of pickles were canned, and all of them sold at the Veneta Farmers Market before Christmas. The couple decided it was time to turn their passion into a business. They attended the acidified foods class at Oregon State University and began filling out the USDA and Oregon Department of Agriculture paperwork to establish the business.
Matt, a construction contractor, built a commercial kitchen next to the couple’s house and greenhouses nearby.
Holly Kurzhal said the business has helped eliminate the shyness she dealt with earlier in life.
“This has helped me open up,” she said. “I feel more comfortable talking. It’s been a learning experience with the farming, the record keeping, the paperwork. We’re learning every year.”
“Holly is an all-star in all this,” Matt said. “She deals with the stores, the stocking, the deliveries, the herbs, spices and jars. She should be proud of what she’s accomplished.”
The Kurzhal children — Matia, 13, Silas, 10, and Brier, 6 — are now old enough to be involved. They help harvest the cucumbers and get paid by the weight they pick. Matia also helped in the kitchen during the pickling process last year.
“It’s good for them to learn responsibilities and to be able to make money at things we enjoy doing,” Holly said of her kids.
“It’s good for them to see that we can grow our own food,” she added of the family’s large garden and 55 fruit trees.
The Kurzhals grow cucumbers for the pickles and also grow some of the other vegetables such as peppers, onions and tomatoes. They also have chickens that produce the eggs that are pickled and canned.
The business now offers a variety of pickle flavors, several relishes, a couple salsas and mustards, pickled mushrooms, beans, asparagus, carrots and beets, pickled eggs and a Bloody Mary mix.
From that first year of canning 60 quart jars, the business now processes 8,000 to 9,000 jars of pickles annually and another 15,000 jars of the other products. They are sold at farmers markets in Eugene, Veneta and Florence, at Market of Choice stores around Oregon and a couple other local stores.
Individual orders can also be made. Holly makes store and home deliveries every Wednesday.
“We are not certified organic, but we do our best to be as natural as we can,” said Holly, adding that the pickles are processed the old-fashioned way with apple cider vinegar, salt and organic spices. All of the products are gluten free.
“We keep hearing about some food shortages so we feel blessed to be on this property and to be able to grow some of our own food,” she added.