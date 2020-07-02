Holly Hancock farms with her husband near Rigby, Idaho, raising alfalfa, grain and cattle—carrying most of the load while he has worked off the farm.
“I didn’t grow up on a farm. I was a Navy brat city girl and married my sweetheart after I met him at Ricks College,” she said.
Her husband, Scott, was raised on a dairy farm, and his dream was to have a ranch, she said.
“After graduating from college, however, we moved to California for his first big job. We took our three kids with us and came back with five — and bought a house outside Rigby on an acre of ground,” she said.
The 75-acre field behind their house was slated to become a subdivision, so they bought it.
“That was the beginning of our farming venture,” she said. “Today we own 500 acres of flood-irrigated ground.”
They bought their first cows at an auction and grew the herd with their calves. She takes care of the new babies.
“I give them their shots, ear tag, and ‘elastrate’ the boys. Over the years I sometimes had to sort and load cattle by myself, and pull calves,” she said. “But I don’t think I was by myself. I had a lot of heavenly help.”
She’s done most of the farming because Scott worked off the farm for many years.
“I learned to run all the equipment, but I’m a ‘drop and go girl’ because I put the implement behind me down and just drive,” she said. “I don’t like to drive forward looking back to see what’s going on back there. I’ve been replaced on the plow because of that! I can run everything but can’t run the combine anymore because I have farmer’s lung from all the dust, but I enjoy running the swather and baler.”
She ended up with farmer’s lung because she was always the one who cleaned out the baler and combine for winter — a dusty task.
Scott has now retired from his job at the Idaho National Laboratories as a cost engineer, dealing with contracts, and was gone 9 to 12 hours a day. It was up to Holly and the kids to keep the farm going.
“We eventually had 7 children and they all learned how to work,” she said. “Our oldest daughter married a farmer and they farm thousands of acres. Our daughters live nearby but the three boys are much farther; I tease them and tell them they didn’t want to be close enough to help out!”
They still have cattle, “but we’re not cowboys,” she said. “My husband rides a horse and I did, too, until a horse rolled on me. Now I prefer my Japanese horses. One is named Honda and the other is Yamaha. They go when they need to, and stay where I put them; they are well trained.”
They belong to an association with range rights in the national forest.
“We maintain miles of fences and send 50 pair to that allotment for summer, and rent private range for the rest of our cattle,” she said.
“It’s been a good life. I don’t like the changes, with subdivisions and city people wanting to impose their ways on us,” she said. “A few years back I tried to start momentum to make the ‘right to farm’ not just a law, but have it in our state constitution. We have a right to hunt and fish, so why not have a right to farm?”
Holly has been involved with the Farm Bureau for many years.
“The board voted me in as president and I’ve been president of our county Farm Bureau for more than 18 years. It’s a great organization that tries to help keep farming going. We need to educate the people who don’t have a clue about where their food comes from.”