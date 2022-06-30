SILVERTON, Ore. — Herman Goschie always thought no daughter of his would be a farmer.
Much to his surprise, daughter Gayle just couldn’t stay away. Her determination has made her a pioneer as a woman in agriculture.
“When I came back to the farm, my dad could see that I was serious,” Goschie said. “I was first relegated to managing hand labor out in the field, which was crazy because our employees had much more experience than I did, but the crews had patience, and, as a very young person, I was given an understanding as to all the work that goes into bringing in a crop.”
Goschie tagged along with her dad to industry meetings and hop commission meetings and listened to the talk of other growers.
“It was a really good education,” Goschie said. “There were very few people my age doing that at the time. I stayed involved in the hop commission, became a commissioner and ended up representing Oregon on the international Hop Research Council.”
The Goschie family planted and harvested its first hops in 1904, when it was about the only cash crop around. Nestled against the hills of Silverton in Oregon’s beautiful Willamette Valley, the family farm remains a fixture in the local growing community.
The farm is owned by a fourth generation: siblings Gordon, Glenn and Gayle.
Gayle serves as vice president of hops and wine grapes.
Today the farm encompasses 1,000 acres that include 500 in hops and 150 acres in wine grapes. The balance in any given season is planted to rotational ground — clover, green beans, corn, wheat, barley or left idle with a cover crop in anticipation of a new planting.
Other areas contain native trees along creek banks that provide a habitat for beneficial insects and comply with the criteria for a Salmon Safe certification.
Goschie Farms produces 750,000 pounds of hops a year that make their way to breweries of all sizes, whether small operations with a unique niche, craft brewers across the nation or major lager beer producers.
“It’s no small feat to be a brewer,” Goschie said. “Our customers include some of the world’s finest beer makers. In this highly competitive marketplace, you have to be at the top of your game to flourish.”
Things are different since the first Goschie planted his first hops, Goschie Farms have kept current with the times.
Some of these changes include using GPS technology and drones for tracking and recording seasonal changes and employing 35 miles of drip irrigation across their farms.
Another development that excites Goschie is the new level of young graduates coming through the universities studying areas of science and research willing to give local farms an educated boost.
“They are coming into the industry bringing a whole new energy,” Goschie said.
“As has been the recipe for past generations of farmers to now: A little rain, a little sun and a lot of hands-on hard work brings satisfaction and hopefully success.”