CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — At a farmers market filled to the brim with standard market veggies, the owners of Eternity Farm wanted to offer something different.
“I don’t want to be the farmer who grows the most beautiful carrots, but rather be providing something that you can’t find at the other stands that’s beautiful, nutritious, unique, culturally relevant and affordable,” co-owner Emma Hersh said.
Eternity Farm is a Korean and Jewish, women-owned and -operated .25-acre farm on Camano Island, Wash., that specializes in Asian vegetables.
It’s a no-till farm that doesn’t use synthetic pesticides or fertilizers.
The farm originated out of a desire for co-owner Emily “Kimmy” Kim and Hersh to build the world they want to see, including providing nutritious, delicious and healing food to people and pollinators.
“I realized that our society is so removed from the natural world in some ways that I had to go and find it on my own in my mid-20s to try and find that connection again,” Kim said.
Eternity Farm is starting its second season and putting more emphasis on growing perennials and Asian vegetables. Kim said at the beginning of their first season she was nervous about growing culturally relevant produce because they live in a majority white area and were unsure if it would be profitable.
“But as we continued growing I found myself feeling a lot of joy and connection,” she said.
They grow multiple varieties of Korean red peppers, balloon flower, as well as Asian greens such as mizuna, kamusta and Korean mustard. Their seeds are sourced from Second Generation Seeds in California and Kim’s grandmother.
“Last summer growing things, our all-star crops that were most reliable and most delicious through the heat of summer and chill of spring and fall were Asian vegetables,” Hersh said.
Many of these vegetables are also perennials, which Kim said has been of special interest to her, along with propagation and seed saving. She said in the future one of their goals is growing into a nursery as well as adding educational programming, about which Hersh is passionate.
Although their vegetables are finding a market with all customers, they have been able to build more connections with Asian customers and are now contracted with a food bank that serves a largely Chinese immigrant client base.
The farm’s connection with people is one of the most gratifying aspects for Kim and Hersh. Meeting customers at the market and seeing the camaraderie and community between vendors and consumers made Kim feel like they were “supposed to be there.”
“It’s humbling and not easy to be a farmer,” she said, “but when people are excited and want to eat it, it’s very rewarding.”