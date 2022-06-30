ROSEBURG, Ore. — Elin Miller is an advocate for agriculture.
She likes working in the hazelnut orchard, the winegrape vineyard and her large garden, but she spends just as many hours, if not more, speaking up in support of the agricultural community and industry.
“We need to educate people about what agriculture needs in order to produce food for the world,” Miller said. “We need to spend time with people who have different opinions than we do. We need to provide them with some context on why we are approaching things the way we are in agriculture. It needs to come from us.”
She and her husband, Bill Miller, are owners of Umpqua Nut Farm, a 38-acre hazelnut orchard, and are partners in Umpqua Vineyards, a 60-acre vineyard of mostly Pinot noir grapes.
While the couple spend time together on those properties, Bill Miller is supportive of the time his wife spends on commissions, boards and committees representing agriculture.
“I am so glad and proud that she is doing what she is doing for the ag industry,” he said. “It’s something I wouldn’t have the capacity to do so I’m so proud she can do it and will do it.”
Elin Miller, 62, is currently chair of three organizations: Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture, an international group with a $50 million annual budget to help farmers in challenging areas of the world; the Oregon FFA Foundation that raises money to support FFA programs throughout the state; and the Oregon Wine Council that represents about 50% of the Oregon grapes grown and sold.
Two years ago, Miller was appointed to the Oregon Board of Agriculture by Gov. Kate Brown. She is a board member of Fall Creek Farm and Nursery, one of the largest blueberry breeders and growers of blueberry plant starts in the world; treasurer of the Forest Bridges board; and a member of the advisory board for the Southern Oregon Wine Institute at Umpqua Community College.
She’s also a member of Oregonians for Food and Shelter, the Douglas County Farm Bureau, the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association and Communities for Healthy Forests.
“I was a city girl who grew up in Mesa, Arizona, started taking vocational agricultural classes and fell in love with agriculture,” Miller said.
She became an FFA member and was inspired by the leadership, speaking and motivational activities provided by that program. She was elected to a national FFA office and served as the Western Region vice president early in her college career at the University of Arizona.
“That piqued my interest in serving the industry that I supported,” Miller said of the FFA activities. “I wouldn’t have been successful in life had it not been for FFA.”
While attending Arizona, she was president of the College of Ag and was a student body vice president.
In her professional life, Miller worked as a pest control advisor in agriculture in California and then moved to Indiana and supervised the public affairs office for Dow Chemical Agriculture. During those years, she served on the American Farmland Trust Board and was on the Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo President’s Cabinet as the representative for agriculture.
The Millers moved to the Umpqua area near Roseburg in 2009 to spend more time in their hazelnut orchard and then in the vineyard that was planted six years ago.
“I hope when I transition out of leadership roles, I’ll have more time to spend in the orchard and vineyard,” she said. “But I’ll continue to look for places where I can serve and make a difference.”