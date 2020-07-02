Diana Keller grew up on a family farm in the Snoqualmie Valley of Washington state with three brothers and now manages the dairy herd.
This dairy is 145 years old. Joseph Keller homesteaded near Redmond, Wash., and started a dairy in 1875. He bought his first purebred Jerseys in 1894. He walked his first Jersey bull over what is now Snoqualmie Pass in the late 1800s to his dairy — the first Jersey bull in this area.
“In the 1950s there were more than 20 dairies nearby but now we are the only one left,” Diana said.
With an increasing population closing in on them, there are many reasons they’d like to move, but this area has a perfect climate for dairy cows and grows good feed.
At first she didn’t plan on making the dairy her career. She was a high school Hall of Fame track athlete and as a senior won the 3A state championship in the long jump, was second in the 100-meter hurdles and the team’s Most Valuable Player in 2009.
“Track taught me how to work as part of a team, and instilled dedication, but without the farm I don’t think I would have been a successful athlete. It kept me physically fit and dedicated. It was a huge advantage growing up on a farm,” she said.
She also worked in Alaska one summer, working 16-hour shifts fileting sockeye salmon.
“Without the discipline of the farm, I don’t think I could have completed that summer contract. As long as a person is willing to work hard, it doesn’t matter if you are a girl —whether you are a track athlete, or working 16 hours a day, or on a dairy farm. As long as you are willing to put in the time, learning something new, maintaining a good attitude even when things are terrible, you will get through it.”
She came back to the farm five years ago.
“I’m a routine-driven person and I like the daily routine, seven days a week,” she said. “Five years ago my dad said there always something for me to do here. So I went to the farm every morning with my dad — at first just to visit my pet cow Molly that was half Brown Swiss.”
Those morning visits turned into more responsibilities.
“I got into the habit of going to the farm every morning to do something with her, and then became more involved — trouble-shooting problems, connecting with employees, finding better protocols for treatments. Now I do all the medical treatments and manage the herd,” she said.
“Thanks to Molly and my father letting me find my feet in his business, I was out there every day,” she said. “I’d fix one thing and then fix another and it evolved from there.”
Her brothers are glad she came back to the dairy, because it took part of the workload off them.
“It’s amazing the many different things I found to do, and make improvements, with my attention to detail. It is very rewarding work,” she said.
As a woman, she feels she brings a different kind of energy and perspective to the farm that it never had before from her male predecessors.
“We are running the best dairy we’ve ever run, as far as cattle health and tests go, pounds of milk per cow, etc.,” she said.
Her parents still own the farm and her brothers are still involved in various roles. The oldest and middle brothers do all the feeding, field work, maintenance and repair. Her youngest brother is a machinist during the week and farms on weekends.
It’s a team effort.
“I have a very good working relationship with my brothers. We all have a different part we specialize in, and I do the cows,” Diana said.
About half of the cows are Jersey. The others are Holstein or crossbreds. About 95% of the cows are bred through artificial insemination, but the dairy keeps a few Jersey bulls.
“My family is famous for their Jersey bulls and sold them all around the world in the 1940s and ‘50s,” she said. “We had some two-time national champions and many cows that set records for milk production.”
Today most of the cows are bred with sexed semen to produce heifers, or with Angus semen to produce more valuable beef calves. Those are raised in Colorado.
She also does all the on-farm milk culture testing.
“If there is a mastitis cow, I test to see if the infection is gram negative or gram positive, so that when I use an antibiotic I know which pathogen to target,” she said. “I’ve dropped the somatic cells significantly in our dairy, and we can sell more milk from fewer cows due to better animal health. Herd health and milk quality is our number-one goal.”