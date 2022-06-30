NEWBERG, Ore. — Danielle Zarro grew up in Florida, about as far from Oregon agriculture as you can get.
“I grew up as an absolute beach bum,” Zarro said. “It took some time to figure out what I really wanted to do, but I settled on horticulture and started looking for online schools with really good programs because I wasn’t quite ready to leave Florida.”
She was quickly drawn to Oregon State University where intro classes included a survey of related careers.
“In one of those lectures Patty Skinkis explained how vineyard management is shifting to reflect changes in climate and I was absolutely smitten with the idea of managing vineyards,” Zarro said. “I switched my degree to viticulture and enology and headed West.”
Zarro set about to compensate for her lack of previous experience.
“I just I lived and breathed for anything I could get my hands on that involved a grapevine,” she said.
Her schooling at OSU included a job in the sensory lab with Elizabeth Tomasino, who proved to be an inspiring female mentor. Still, she hasn’t sensed that being a woman has affected her career path.
“I have found the wine industry to be pretty fair and balanced for women working in the vineyard,” she said. “I think anyone that works in the vineyard is an incredibly hard worker and I feel really honored to call my coworkers and the vineyard crew my team.”
Upon graduation, Zarro secured an internship with Gallo, which in turn led to her current job as assistant vineyard manager for Adelsheim Vineyards under Kelli Gregory.
“These last five years have been just incredible,” she said. “I really love being in the vineyard working with the vines and being outside and working with the crew.”
Zarro funnels all she has learned into her work, where the bulk of her job involves scouting and staying in touch with everything happening in the Adelsheim vineyards.
“I’ve been with the company for about five years and my boss has been an incredible role model,” Zarro said. “She also happens to be a woman.”
She and Gregory manage Adelsheim’s eight estate vineyards in the Chehalem Mountains above Newberg, Ore., whose towering hilltops include marine, volcanic and windblown sediments which make for wines of extraordinary complexity. Adelsheim Vineyard was the first to plant here, and its 157 producing acres include vineyards in each type of soil.
“One of my favorite things about working in viticulture is the soil differences and cultivating acreage where ancient events influence the wine we’re drinking today,” Zarro said.
Though the work is hard and the hours long, Zarro can’t think of anything more rewarding.
“We do lots of trials — irrigation, crop load, nutrient applications, rootstock,” she said. “Name one aspect of vineyard management and I can almost guarantee we’ve done a trial on it.”