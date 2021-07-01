LOOKINGGLASS, Ore. — Charlene Henrikson has several reasons for being a business woman who is passionate about her involvement with cattle, sheep, pigs, a dairy cow, hay, chickens and a large vegetable garden.
She and her husband, Kyle Henrikson, have three young children and Charlene wants to raise them in an agricultural setting just like she and Kyle experienced in their younger years.
Charlene was raised on a multi-generational cattle ranch, the Bunch Family Ranch, near Durkee, Ore. She earned a college degree in education and taught a few years at the grade school and middle school levels, but then decided to turn her focus to agricultural ventures to give her children the experiences that come with raising livestock and produce.
The Henrikson children are Rio, 6, Cash, 5, and Sage, 2.
The kids help gather chicken eggs and when it’s time to feed hay to the cattle in the pasture, Rio and Cash climb the ladder to the hay loft and roll bales out the upper door to the pickup bed below. In the field, the two boys flake hay off the tailgate while Sage rides in the cab, wanting to help, but having to wait a couple more years.
“I want my kids to learn the value of hard work, I want my kids to see something larger and more important than themselves,” Charlene said. “I want them to lay down at night bone tired, I want them to come in at night filthy dirty from helping out. It’s important for them to learn how to take care of themselves and how to take care of something other than themselves.”
When the Henriksons moved to Douglas County eight years ago where Kyle is now a co-owner of Bailey’s Veterinary Clinic in Roseburg, Ore. Charlene started with a half dozen stocker steers and then gradually added to that number each year. Four years ago, the couple bought hay ground.
Every two months or so, Charlene has two or three steers butchered and then sells cut-and-wrapped meat packages at the Porter Creek Mercantile in Porter Creek, Ore. She also takes orders for half and whole beef animals. The rest of the stockers are sold and go to a feedlot.
Chicken eggs and some milk from the dairy cow are also sold at the mercantile.
“Living on a farm or a ranch like we do is an entire lifestyle,” Charlene says. “It’s what we think about from the time we open our eyes to the time we lay our heads down. We hardly ever find ourselves on the couch. We’re always outside doing something for our land and our animals.
“I’m thankful for the people who buy local meat and produce from small farms and ranches like ours,” she adds. “They’re not only getting quality food on their tables, but supporting families like ours.”
Charlene said that even at a young age, her kids have learned to respect the animals, the land and the equipment that helps do the work.
Kyle Henrikson said he is proud of the way his wife involves their children in the everyday activities needed while caring for their land and animals.
“At the end of the day, her goal is not to become rich by procuring cattle or hay, but to live the lifestyle with the kids that we think is important,” he said.
Charlene admitted she initially didn’t want to be spotlighted in a story, but then agreed in order to promote agriculture.
“Right now especially, agriculture is getting a bad reputation from people who don’t truly understand our lifestyle so I’m willing to share a little bit about how we live and why agriculture is so incredibly important,” she explained. “All of our food comes from a farm or ranch. Here we raise almost everything we eat. As far as I’m concerned, agriculture is the life blood of a society.”