SILVER LAKE, Ore. — Cassie Pierson grew up helping on her family’s Christmas tree farm and admits the work wasn’t always easy.
That led to her not having the fondest memories about that activity and agriculture in general.
“I swore I would never marry a farmer, and then I did,” she said.
Since marrying Scott Pierson in 1996 after the two met while students at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Cassie has been a full-time farm and ranch wife and mother. She has moved handline irrigation pipes and driven a swather and a tractor pulling a baler in hay fields.
When the couple’s two children, Jubal and Ella, were old enough, she helped them with their 4-H lambs.
Cassie Pierson, now 46, has no regrets about the lifestyle she married into. She and Scott own Pierson Agricultural Enterprises, a hay business based in the Silver Lake area.
“I loved him,” Cassie said of Scott. “I believed we could make it work, even though I didn’t particularly like farming. I’ve grown into it (agricultural lifestyle), definitely. It’s been a wonderful way to raise our children.
“One of the funniest things for me is that I have ended up learning far more about how agriculture works through conversation and hands-on work than anything I learned in college,” she added. “We go to conferences and ag programs and I can hold conversations with people. They ask me where I got my ag degree and I say, ‘I didn’t. I married a grass nerd.’”
Scott Pierson, a long-time advocate of agriculture while serving as an officer for the Oregon Hay and Forage Association and for the Lake County Hay and Forage Association, is proud of how his wife has adapted to agriculture and their hay business while also playing a key role in raising their two children.
“She’s a brilliant advocate of agriculture,” he said. “Ultimately, she’s the greatest help I’ve ever had. Whenever and wherever we’re short, she jumps in and helps where needed. She’s good at pinch hitting.”
Cassie explained that when the children were pre-school aged, she would load them into the car with a box of cereal, go to the field, open the hatchback door so she could see the kids and then get on the nearby tractor and start raking or baling.
“I would say to the kids, ‘We’re working as a family, this is your job, stay here until we’re done,’” Cassie recalled.
Daughter Ella, now a student at Utah State University, said she remembers those days of work.
“Mom definitely did everything for us to have a successful business and life,” Ella said.
During those same years, Cassie was secretary of the Lake County Hay and Forage Association for 10 years. She’s also been a Sunday school teacher for 22 years, encouraging many farm and ranch kids to make the right decisions.
“All these farm kids still come up and hug my wife like she’s a super hero,” Scott said. “It makes me so proud of her. She’s brilliant with child behavior psychology.
“That probably prepared her for me,” he added with laughter. “But she’s also a super hero to me because my parents (retired ranchers and hay growers John and Susan Pierson) are getting older and needing more help and now she’s stepping in and helping them with whatever they need.”
When another hay harvesting season rolls around, Cassie’s favorite thing to do is climb on Myrtle or Fanny, both Farmall tractors, and sing as she rakes or bales fields of alfalfa, timothy or meadow grass.
“We came out here (Silver Lake), we made a life, we’ve made friends, the kind of friends who are lifetime friends,” Cassie said.
“I have no regrets, none,” she added of adapting to agriculture.