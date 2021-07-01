Twenty years ago two women — who had been friends for many years — had what they thought was a “crazy” idea: Let’s start a ranch.
Both were wives and mothers: Carol Pasheilich was an office manager for a consulting company and Maggie Howard was a high school science teacher.
The pair started the Tawanda Ranch in Siskiyou County, Calif., knowing little to nothing about agriculture and livestock. They readily admit that it was a scary step for both of them.
They named the ranch after dialogue from the movie, “Fried Green Tomatoes.” The main character yells “Tawanda” every time she does something scary.
“I think the most unusual fact about the operation is that we are two women in our 70s and 80s who have done this for over 20 years,” Pasheilich said. “We are very successful and we are still doing it!”
The ranch has 120 dry and irrigated acres in the Little Shasta Valley. They rotate the grazing: cattle first, then sheep.
The sheep are Romney, a dual purpose breed known for its meat and wool production, and the cows are Murray Grey, a breed that finishes well on grass. A single bull runs with the cows year round.
They sell sheep breeding stock and wool as well as meat. They keep strict records on birth rates and weights, growth rate and fleece quality, color and yield.
The ranch uses no growth hormones or maintenance antibiotics and butchers only in the fall when the animals come off pasture and before they begin consuming stored hay. This is when the finish on the meat animals is best.
The farm’s meat market — selling grass-fed beef and lamb — is mostly private treaty, and many of their customers find them by word-of-mouth. A few select restaurants sell the lamb.
The wool goes to hand spinners as well as a commercial buyer who makes a breed-specific yarn.
Howard has also written two books on sheep color genetics: “The Coat of Many Colors” and “I am a Shepherd.”
Predators are rarely a problem because of two precautions: the sheep come in from the fields at night and guardian dogs keep the predators off the property.
Although women in agriculture is not a new concept Pasheilich says recognition is often lacking. She has applause for those women in the business.
“We don’t know many women in ag, but for us the challenge was acceptance. We had to earn the respect of our neighboring male ranchers,” she said.