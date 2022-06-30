SILVERTON, Ore. — Growing up in Southern Oregon, Brooke Getty wasn’t involved in agriculture but developed a strong appreciation for the impressive fruits, vegetables and livestock grown in the region.
In March Getty accepted a position as assistant plant breeder at Oregon Blueberry Farms & Nursery near Silverton, Ore., which produces nursery stock, farms blueberries and conducts its own breeding program.
Getty assists head breeder Adam Wagner in all aspects of field, lab and greenhouse experimentation in support of the blueberry breeding program.
“…And yes, I eat a lot of blueberries,” she said.
“I’ve always had a strong affinity toward plants vs. animals so when I started my associate degree at Lane Community College, I was excited to take my first botany class,” Getty said. “I started volunteering at community gardens, completed the master gardener program and got a job at Gray’s Garden Center in Eugene. These experiences were early resume builders and helped me figure out the area of agriculture that would be the best fit for me.”
From Lane Community College, Getty transferred directly into the horticulture program at Oregon State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in horticulture. Early on, she got a job with Oregon State’s aroma hops breeding program working for Shaun Townsend.
“He has been a great mentor and taught me foundational plant breeding principles, graciously gave me an opportunity to further my education and has been a significant role model on how to conduct science and myself in the industry,” she said. “He continues to be there for me with his advice and support.”
The job opened her eyes to plant breeding and she has never looked back. In 2017 Getty completed her master’s degree in crop and soil science with an emphasis on plant breeding and genetics.
“I enjoy the multidisciplinary aspect of my position,” Getty said. “Plant breeding utilizes knowledge of genetics, horticulture, plant physiology, plant pathology, botany and horticulture, just to name a few.
“Now more than ever, molecular genetics and biology, bioinformatics and analytical chemistry are useful skills for plant breeders as technology improves,” Getty said. “I also enjoy being outside a lot of the time and seeing the change in seasons, working alongside bumble bees, honey bees, hummingbirds and lady bugs.”
Oregon Blueberry’s genetics program focuses on developing new blueberry cultivars in the three main categories: Southern Highbush, Northern Highbush and Rabbiteye, breeding for fruit quality, flavor and aroma.
“Overall, my experience being a woman in ag has been really good,” Getty said. “Seeing more women in the field, leading research studies, managing teams and leading interviews has been wonderful to see and it definitely makes me feel more comfortable in this industry.”