NEWBERG, Ore. — Anne Iskra’s graduate thesis at Oregon State University includes valuable information she uses to this day.
A large part of her job as technical services manager at Marion Ag Service is helping growers of all crops manage the impact of pests and diseases.
Though her family raised sweet cherries in the Columbia Gorge area, Iskra never thought she would return to agriculture as a career. That is, until she got a job with Dave Gent, a plant pathologist with the USDA in Corvallis, who primarily works on hops.
“That turned into a graduate degree and everything kind of unfolded from there,” Iskra said.
Her graduate work looked at the rates and timing of nitrogen applications on hops and its impact on foliar disease, insect pest populations and brewing quality.
A portion of her work involved studying the biological control of spider mites in hops. They were able to document the stability of the natural predator population and how quickly it returns after disruption.
“Nitrogen can influence the severity of foliar disease and insect pest pressure,” she said.
Iskra is glad she picked Oregon State.
“OSU is a university where you can go from field to pint,” Iskra said. “There is a hop breeding program, a barley breeding program and a fermentation program with a brewhouse.
“By working with Dave, I was able to build a very strong network in the hop industry that I still maintain today,” Iskra said. “I was always well received and well supported; plenty of growers across the Pacific Northwest didn’t hesitate to listen to my research even though I was a 20-something female that had never worked in hops before.”
However, there’s still the fact of being a young female in the ag field.
“It’s been challenging for me finding the correct balance between maintaining a professional approach, especially when you’re working with farmers, who tend to be more laid back,” she said. “I always err on the side of being over-knowledgeable, and make sure I know exactly what I’m talking about in order to be taken seriously.”
Iskra has enjoyed the support of competent, hardworking women, whether in the lab at school or in the field with growers like Gayle Goschie, who has hosted Gent’s research for years.
“In graduate school growers supported my research physically as well as monetarily via state commission funding, and through Dave’s reputation, they were willing to risk a crop in the field in order for us to do the research,” Iskra said. “I’ve seen growers change their farming practices to accommodate some of the results.”
Research has proven to be a good outlet for Iskra’s innate attention to detail.
“I’ve always been a detail-oriented person and in agricultural research all of those details serve a purpose,” she said, “What really drives me in the research I’m doing is that it is directly translatable to helping farmers improve their bottom line.”