COLVILLE, Wash. — Angie Barton was always drawn to animals while growing up in Vancouver, Wash.
Her mother gave her a pony when she was 8 and a horse at 14.
“I grew up with stories of my mom’s sheep ranch and homesteading,” Barton said.
Her interest in animals deepened when she learned about a nearby dairy.
“I spent my spare time exploring the old barn and eventually got a job feeding the heifers that were raised there,” said Barton, who owns Douglas Falls Creamery and Barton Hay near Colville, Wash., with her husband, Dennis.
By the time Barton moved out at 18 to be the gardener-caretaker at the estate and dairy across the road, she had a dog, two horses, two ponies, two goats, chickens and rabbits.
“I was allowed to keep my animals at the old barn and eventually I began working at the main dairy as scraper and then relief feeder,” she said. “I was fascinated by the process of dairying, helped with a lot of different aspects and learned a lot.”
Barton later dabbled with her own small farm, milking a Jersey heifer before moving to Colville to be closer to her mom. It’s also where she met Dennis. Angie brought plenty of company with her during the move.
“I brought four horses up, including the one I had been given when I was 14, along with three sheep, my favorite chicken and my huge pet pig Pickles,” Barton said.
After Angie and Dennis were married, her farm skills were immediately put to use in the hay fields.
“It was helpful that I had already learned to run some equipment on the dairy I had worked for,” she said.
Angie’s farming roots also deepened when she traded hay for a Jersey heifer that she milked.
“I also added to my animals, acquiring Alpine goats, Icelandic sheep, and whatever other animals would come my way,” she said. “I was given a couple of llamas, then another pony, I bought some goslings, found some peafowl and began raising guinea pigs and Muscovy ducks.
“The old dairy of Dennis’ grandparents became a perfect place to expand my desire to have animals. Dennis is pretty good with the fact that I have this animal collection.”
The couple has 465 total acres with 130 acres of it being farmable.
The farm acquired its raw milk license in 2012.
“Dennis remodeled the old milkhouse per the raw milk dairy guidelines,” Angie said. “We sell, word of mouth, to whomever wants raw Jersey milk.”
Angie’s twin daughters Claire and Ellie, 31, assist with milking the Jersey cows and goats. Dennis and Angie’s children Rachael, 24, and Luke, 17, pitch in wherever they can. All four live on the farm.
“We continue to grow alfalfa, selling the extra and we are now up to milking five cows,” Angie said. “We milk in the same old barn that Claire and Ellie’s great grandparents milked.”
The cows are milked one at a time the old-fashioned way — with a belly milker.
“It works OK, but it would be nice to have a small pit parlor or some other updated system of milking to cut the time down and make it more efficient and easier,” she said.
The family doesn’t rely solely on its dairy or hay income as Dennis has worked for more than 40 years as an equipment operator for a construction company.
“We enjoy our sweet Jersey milk, making butter, ice cream, cheese curds, mozzarella and cottage cheese,” Angie said. “Oftentimes there is enough milk for several calves, goat kids, the pet pigs and the butcher hogs, the chickens and even the occasional odd animal like a baby llama, an orphaned guinea pig and our newest bottle baby, a yak.”
As for the immediate future, Dennis and Angie plan to continue to provide milk for their family and those who hear about the farm.
“I can see Dennis and I always having a cow or two even just for our own use, even after he retires,” she said.