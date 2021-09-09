GLENNS FERRY, Idaho — The Y Knot Winery and vineyard produces 13 different wines and is the perfect place for people to hang out when they need a break from a busy life.
“The winery has been crafting wine here for over 35 years,” said Teresa McCallum, owner and manager. “At our vineyard, you can sit back and relax at a wine tasting, play a round of golf or treat yourself to a nice dinner. We strive to create a comfortable environment, which is why we have a relaxed dress code.”
She and her husband have a cattle ranch and large farm, but Teresa is the wine person. Three years ago she had to take over the winery from its previous owner and runs it herself.
“Halfway through COVID, when Idaho was looser on COVID restrictions, people from Oregon and Washington came here in droves, and it hasn’t stopped,” she said. “They discovered a good thing. The word is getting out in Idaho as well, that there’s a unique new winery in Glenns Ferry.”
The wine is worth the drive, she said.
“We have a talented winemaker, Jamie Martin, who came on board 3 years ago, and he is making outstanding wine that has won many awards. He’s been making wine for 40 years and was one of the first winemakers in Idaho,” Teresa said.
“We buy most of our grapes in the Hagerman Valley, and some are grown here on site, and some from the Sunnyslope of Idaho,” she said. “We produce all our wine on site.”
The Idaho wine industry has grown tremendously in the past decade.
“People now recognize the fact that we make wines that are comparable and even superior to any other designated AVA in the Pacific Northwest region,” she said.
Conditions in certain areas of Idaho are perfect for wine grapes.
“The grapes grown in the Snake River Valley, especially the eastern end of this AVA, have a lot more minerality than most,” Teresa said.
Minerality is the term to describe a flavor that is not spice, herb or fruit. The flavor or aroma of minerality of a wine is associated with the terroir or origin of the wine, especially if the region has rocky soil that is high in minerals.
“This gives a lot more character in the taste of the wines, and more fun to work with, for the winemaker,” Teresa said.
This is a temperate zone along the river, and growers don’t have to fight harsh winters.
“We still get the heat of summer, which brings on some very nice sugars,” she explained.
“Most of our sales are accomplished on site, but we do have wines in a few stores throughout the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley. We self-distribute, and don’t have a shipping club yet but we are working on that,” she said.
The name of their winery and label brand came about because Teresa and her husband are in the cattle industry.
“I wanted a western theme, and have a cattle brand as my logo. My husband wouldn’t let me use our ranch brand, and I asked ‘Why not?’ and about 6 hours later realized that phrase would make a brand!” she said. “The Y looks like a wine glass, and the knot is on its stem. It’s been a lot of fun to work with that logo.”
It’s also very catchy and people remember it.
The cattle ranch and farm are the main family business, but the winery and restaurant hold a special place in her heart.