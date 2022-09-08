SILVERTON, Ore. — You might say Chris Deckelmann’s career path came out of left field.
After graduating in geology, Deckelmann became an exploration geologist in Alaska, but once he married, being away from home four months a year lost its appeal.
He returned to the Silverton area and went to work for Kraemer Farms in Mt. Angel.
“I was out there hoeing broccoli or working in the strawberries, which they probably had more of than anybody in the Willamette Valley,” Deckelmann said. “A college degree and I was just out there in the fields with my dog, doing piecework.”
Then in the late 1970s Kraemer Farms bought an 11-acre vineyard, their first.
“I started learning about grapes because they told me to take it over,” Deckelmann said. “They didn’t know anything about it; I didn’t know anything about it; and we didn’t have Google, but they were so nice. They’d send me down to (the University of California-Davis) for seminars and that’s where I got my start.”
Some 40 years later, Kraemer Farms has some of the largest vineyards in the area and Deckelmann and his wife Sharon have a brisk business of their own.
Deckelmann started planting his own vines in 1992. He was one of the first in Oregon to plant Marechal Foch, a French-American hybrid with red skin and red flesh, and was at one point its largest producer in the U.S.
“It’s very dark in color; a little more herbal; a little more mineral,” tasting room manager Brian Everest said. “We sell a lot of it to places that will add it to Pinot noir or even cabs to boost color and flavor.”
He owns 70 acres of vineyards and, with son Brian Deckelmann, manages another 300 acres in the area. About 95% of his fruit is sold to other wineries.
Deckelmann had been a hobby winemaker for 20 years before opening Vitis Ridge Winery in 2003.
Being in the thick of the wildfires, 2020 was a low production year, but last year Vitis Ridge produced about 2,200 cases as well as “bulking out” wine.
This year, with bringing in some fruit from other regions, they’ve cellared about 3,800 cases of wine in several varieties.
“A nice thing about having so many varietals is that we get a lot of people that have no experience wine tasting,” Everest said. “A lot of folks want to start with sweeter wines, but I try and get them to run the gamut.
“I have them smell it first; then look at it for visual clues, such as legs or banding on the surface,” Everest said. “When you taste it, you’re trying to identify three things: a fruit, a spice and then one last thing, such as what the finish is like.”
