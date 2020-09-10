Russian Ridge Winery’s winemaker predicts good times ahead in spite of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has had many effects on the retail side of our business but few effects on the production and bottling of the wine,” said Spencer Townsend. “The beautiful thing about wine is that it waits for no man (and no virus).”
To cheer up, they just have to look at the Chardonnay fruit on the vine, he said.
“Watching nature take its course is truly reassuring while we wonder how long our lives will be put on hold,” he said.
In 2011, the Townsend family founded the winery in Woodside, Calif., and in 2013 moved to the current location in San Carlos, with winemaking facilities and a tasting room. The winery is a two-generation family business: Scott Townsend prefers to leave the winemaking to his son, Spencer.
The concept of Russian Ridge Winery began as a home hobby and grew into a successful business. Spencer attributes his winemaking technique to a “hands-on” harvest experience he spent in Australia.
Russian Ridge Winery, named for the highest peak in the county, sources fruit from small, well-established vineyards across California. These include an ancient vine Zinfandel from Fiddletown in Amador County, whites from Napa and several varietals from the Santa Cruz Mountain region. The winery bottles 800-1,300 cases year.
Although Spencer said the pandemic has left its mark, two other problems are emerging.
“In my opinion, there are two major challenges facing California today: labor and climate change,” he said. “With the current state of immigration laws and practices, it can be difficult for small growers to pick fruit at the right time. For a winemaker, even a 72-hour difference in the time of the harvest will change the style of the wine.”
Climate change has been evident, even in the 10 years that Russian Ridge Winery has been producing wine, Spencer said. Not all varietals are available in the same regions they once were. This means California’s crops will have to adjust, and may not be able to retain its status as a world-class growing region.
“At a bare minimum, the regions that are known for particular varietals today may no longer be optimal for this fruit in the future,” he said. “I hope nature finds a way for future generations of Californians to enjoy world-class wine in the way we do today — in our own backyard.”
Although the virus has halted wine tastings, in-person sales and the social aspect of a wine club, Spencer says Total Wine & More, a Washington state wine superstore, has sold a “whopping amount” of his wine.
“COVID 19 has also shown us how valuable our wine club members and people in our community are to us,” he said. “One day we will return to business as usual and 2020 will be just another vintage.”