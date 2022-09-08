Tim and Pierre Paradis

Tim, left, and Pierre Paradis on the patio of their new tasting room. Paradis Vineyards and Winery is in the Abiqua Basin near Silverton, Ore.

 Brenna Wiegand/For the Capital Press

SILVERTON, Ore. — When Pete and Donna Paradis planted their first Pinot gris vines in 1990, they represented 15% of the variety grown in the state.

And that was with 12 acres.

