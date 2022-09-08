HST Clearwater Canyon -Karl & Coco.jpg

Karl and Coco Umiker of Clearwater Canyon Cellars near Lewiston, Idaho.

 Richard Duval

LEWISTON, Idaho — Family roots run deep in this vineyard and winery in northern Idaho.

“My family purchased this ground in 1916. I am fourth generation and our daughter is fifth generation. I grew up in Boise but spent summers here with my grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins on the farm and loved it,” said Coco Umiker, who with her husband, Karl, owns Clearwater Canyon wines.

