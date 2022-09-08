Terry and Sue Brandborg

Terry and Sue Brandborg in their Elkton, Ore., tasting room. The couple established Brandborg Vineyard and Winery in 2002.

 Craig Reed/For the Capital Press

ELKTON, Ore. — From U-picking grapes and making wine in his Northern California garage in the mid-1980s to his own 5-acre vineyard, winery and tasting room in Elkton, it’s been quite a journey for Terry Brandborg.

He and his wife, Sue, established Brandborg Vineyard and Winery in 2002.

