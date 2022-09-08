Chris Benziger and Blue

Chris Benziger, of Benziger Family Winery in Sonoma County, Calif., walks the rows of grapes with his dog Blue.

 Benziger Family Winery

GLEN ELLEN, Calif. — The Benziger Family Winery has a delicious mission statement of three items: family, great wine and healthy vineyards.

“We moved out to California from upstate New York in the late 1970s when my oldest brother, Mike Benziger, found a remarkable property in Sonoma Valley,” said Chris Benziger. “Over the next five years, the entire family moved from the East Coast to Sonoma. We had 29 Benzigers living on the ranch in the 1980s.”

