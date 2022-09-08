CLARKSTON, Wash. — Business partners Rick Wasem and Lynn DeVleming have vineyards near Clarkston, Wash., and founded Basalt Cellars in 2003.
“Clarkston was a big grape-growing area 130 years ago — originally called Vineland because there were so many grapevines,” Rick said, adding that the local cemetery is still called Vineland Cemetery.
“My great-grandfather had a vineyard here in the early 1900s,” he said.
Rick’s vineyard is on 8.5 acres on a steep slope above the Snake River.
“This slope is good for quality grapes, but it’s hard to take care of them,” he said.
He is a pharmacist and has a chemistry background.
“I got the vineyard started in 1997 and kept adding to it over the next 12 years,” he says. It’s now 4 acres.
“My vineyard is only 900 feet above sea level. In our area we get about 12 inches of rain, but my vineyard gets about 9 inches,” he said.
Grapes like heat, and when temperatures get up around 100 degrees there’s less risk for diseases.
“It keeps the canopy dry inside,” he said.
Last year, however, was a different story.
“We had early heat, however,” he said. “It was 120 degrees the end of June and shut down development. The grapes never got very big. Crops here were about 60% of normal.”
He grows mostly red wine grapes, and has the typical Bordeaux varietals such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Malbec and Petit Verdot. Some of these are used in a vineyard blend.
He also has some Rhone varietals such as Syrah, Grenache and Mourvedre, which he blends.
Lynn has about 3 acres of Bordeaux red grapes.
“We use all of hers and mine, and also have some contracts with high-end growers around the state,” Rick said.
“We produce about 2,000 cases of wine, and most sales are through our tasting room, direct to customers. We also distribute through north Idaho and Montana and ship wine to 42 states.”
For a small winery, Basalt has a good following, he said.
“Our prices are on the low side for Washington state, partly because we are not in Walla Walla or Woodinville, the two big wine village areas. We price wine for our own community,” he said.
Rick grew up in Clarkston, and his partner Lynn has lived here many years and raised her family here. Their production facility and tasting room is in downtown Clarkston by the Snake River.
“We have a good crew, with two full-time employees — Holly Bonnalie and Leisha Evangelho — and usually have an intern working with us in the fall,” Rick said.
Currently, they are preparing for a special event.
“Lynn and I are both WSU graduates; we are Cougars. We were asked to make a wine for the Alumni Association Cougar event. This is the 9th in a series; each year they’ve had a different Cougar-owned winery make it, so we are Cougar 9.”
They will be supplying 1,000 cases with the Cougar label, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the WSU Alumni Association.
Rick started making wines after college, as a hobby.
“I met an older gentleman, Hugo Marconi, who came from Italy with his family when he was 9 years old,” Rick said. “He made wine every year, and we started making wine together. I decided to get more serious about it and studied the science of winemaking.”
He bought property for his vineyard in 1995 and met Lynn DeVleming at a wine industry meeting in 2003.
“Lynn and her husband had acreage by their house and wanted to plant a vineyard, and we combined our efforts,” he said.
When they opened their winery in 2003, success was immediate with their 2004 Merlot winning “Double Gold” and “Best of Class” at Tri-Cities Wine Festival. “Our mission is to produce respected wines from the finest vineyards in Washington state.”
