DUNDEE, Ore. — Most farmers appreciate their employees, but Argyle Winery takes employee appreciation a step farther, applauding its growers on the labels of its most exclusive wines.
Three vineyard supervisors have earned their way into the spotlight. A special program called Ojo Brilloso showcases the vinicultural finesse of Francisco Ponce, Jose Sanchez and Hector Cabrera. Those experienced supervisors in 2018 chose one block in each of their vineyards to practice intensive cultivation techniques of their own choosing.
Three separate wines were produced from the designated blocks, each with artistic labels that honor the workers who help grow the grapes.
The result of the project goes beyond the unique wines produced from those blocks, according to Erica Miller, vineyard manager. “Our supervisors were able to utilize their hands-on expertise to modify current practices in ways they thought would improve quality and efficacy alike,” she said. “With some of those modifications having such a positive impact on the vines, we have decided to continue use of these techniques within most of our vineyard blocks.”
What’s more, as workers share their discoveries and take personal pride in their work, the project has unexpectedly improved communication among employees scattered across nearly 500 acres in Yamhill and Polk counties vineyards, the tasting room in Dundee and the tasting room in Newberg.
“This program has allowed us to get creative and for these supervisors to be able to carry out ideas and practices they believe in. Everyone has the opportunity to see their ideas come into action,” Miller said.
Ojo Brilloso, literally “bright eyes” in Spanish, refers to the focus on detail these supervisors take in the three selected blocks.
Hector Cabrera, at Argyle since 2012 and supervisor at Lone Star Vineyard in the Polk County hills above Monmouth, chose to work with a parcel of Clone 2A Pinot noir that was planted in 2002. The parcel is at 325 feet in the south-facing “panhandle” of the vineyard. Cabrera cultivated this block’s tiny clusters to ensure that they were perfectly open and spaced, allowing them to soak up early morning sunshine.
Ponce, supervisor of the Spirit Hill Vineyard, with Argyle since 2004, chose to improve a parcel of Pommard clone Pinot noir planted in 2014. The parcel was in the southwest section of Argyle’s largest vineyard. The entire vineyard is 137 acres in the Eola-Amity Hills AVA near Amity. The parcel, at 750 feet, has deep Jory soils.
Jose Sanchez, with Argyle since 2008 and supervisor of Knudsen Vineyards in the hills above Dundee, planted a parcel of Pommard clone Pinot noir that sits in the upper reaches of the vineyard at 850 feet. With special care, Sanchez produced a 2019 vintage that highlights the deep volcanic Jory soils of the Dundee Hills.
The three-bottle set of these specialty wines sells for $150. Donations are made to three charities that help promote diversity, equality and opportunity in the wine industry — HIVOY, The Roots Fund and Salud. For more information about the project, visit Argyle’s website, or its tasting room in Dundee.
