Left to right, Argyle vineyard supervisors Francisco Ponce, Hector Cabrera and Jose Sanchez apply their skills to special parcels of the three vineyards.

DUNDEE, Ore. — Most farmers appreciate their employees, but Argyle Winery takes employee appreciation a step farther, applauding its growers on the labels of its most exclusive wines.

Three vineyard supervisors have earned their way into the spotlight. A special program called Ojo Brilloso showcases the vinicultural finesse of Francisco Ponce, Jose Sanchez and Hector Cabrera. Those experienced supervisors in 2018 chose one block in each of their vineyards to practice intensive cultivation techniques of their own choosing.

