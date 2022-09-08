PATERSON, Wash. — Ali and Jarrod Boyle started their vineyard in 1998 in the Horse Heaven Hills of Washington, near Paterson.

Jarrod grew up in nearby Prosser, Wash., and worked for Hogue Cellars. He learned about vineyard management as assistant viticulturalist under the tutelage of Wade Wolfe. Growing wine grapes and winemaking became Jarrod’s passion.

