PATERSON, Wash. — Ali and Jarrod Boyle started their vineyard in 1998 in the Horse Heaven Hills of Washington, near Paterson.
Jarrod grew up in nearby Prosser, Wash., and worked for Hogue Cellars. He learned about vineyard management as assistant viticulturalist under the tutelage of Wade Wolfe. Growing wine grapes and winemaking became Jarrod’s passion.
Jarrod was in charge of inspecting grapes and making grower recommendations. While doing a routine inspection of a vineyard in Horse Heaven Hills, he noticed a piece of barren land, sloping gently to the south, overlooking the Columbia River. He thought it would be the perfect place to plant a vineyard.
At that time he and Ali were already making wine in their laundry room. In 2003, after their vines were producing, they made wine for friends and family, starting with 200 cases. Jarrod named their operation after Ali — Alexandria Nicole Cellars — and their plan was to produce small case lots for other wineries. When their vines came into full production, the fruit was of such amazing quality that they decided to produce their own wines, he said.
Their first facility was constructed in 2004, designed for production of small-lot handcrafted wines.
“Then we decided to build a winery and make what we thought would be about 5,000 cases of wine,” Ali said. “Fast forward to today. We now have three buildings and make about 30,000 cases annually, using our own fruit. We also do custom winemaking and sell a lot of bulk wine,” she said.
“We opened our first tasting room in downtown Prosser in 2004, and in 2006 we moved to one of the wine areas in Prosser — the Port of Benton. In 2007 we opened our first tasting room in Woodinville at the Warehouse District and later expanded to another location there,” she said.
In 2009 they added another tasting room in the Hollywood Schoolhouse District. “We were also having tasting events at the vineyard so we started another expansion and opened it in 2016. We also built some tiny houses, so people could stay overnight on the property. Our fourth location is a little wine bar at the Seattle Convention Center.”
Last year, they opened another tasting room at Woodinville, in Wooden Creek Village. They also have a thriving wine club.
People love to come and stay at the vineyard.
“We are remote — about 40 miles from Prosser and 40 miles from the Tri-Cities, and from Yakima,” she said.
Some people come for a day, but with the tiny houses many visitors enjoy staying overnight.
Depending on the year, about 25% of all Washington state wine grapes are grown in the Horse Heaven Hills AVA. This vineyard’s rolling slope is perfect for grapes, and being along the Columbia River makes the climate ideal.
“We have a maritime influence without all the moisture of being next to the ocean. The river canyon keeps the air moving. When temperatures are really cold, it keeps air flow going and the grapes don’t freeze as readily. Temperature from the water tends to roll onto the hills and onto the vines, giving them a fog cover,” she said.
“The wind is also great for the vineyard, keeping air flowing throughout the clusters, which helps prevent mildew and rot,” Ali said.
The soils are also good for grapes. Originally this area was slated to become a rock pit and was called Quarry Butte on the map.
“So our flagship red blend is named after that. The first people here were sheepherders, so we have another wine named Shepherd’s Mark,” she said.
There are 23 varieties planted in the vineyard. “Jarrod has never met a variety that he doesn’t want to plant and make wine with. He loves to grow many different small lots,” Ali said.
Jerrod likes to keep trying new things. “We brought in a cement cask and also do keg wine. We sell almost 5,000 cases worth of wine in kegs to people who want wine on tap. This is a hugely growing market. Some people are putting these in their homes. They realize that 26 bottles of premium wine in a keg is only about half the price of buying bottles. Many of our wine club members who have kegs in their homes tell us that they are everyone’s favorite neighbor!”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.