Hailey Minder and her husband, Marshall, of 3100 Cellars in Garden City, Idaho.

 3100 Cellars

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Hailey Minder and her husband, Marshall, started making wine in 2014.

“The year before, we’d gone on a river trip in Hells Canyon on Halloween and talked about the fact that no one in Idaho was making sparkling wine,” Hailey said. “We like bubbles, and no one was making bubbles!”

