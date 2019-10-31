Linn County Fair and Expo Center

3700 Knox Butte Road E, Albany, Ore.

Tuesday, Nov. 12 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 13 (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)

Thursday, Nov. 14 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Admission: $4 (price includes $2 discount on the featured lunch) Parking is free.

The Willamette Valley Ag Association contracts with Ingalls & Associates LLC to provide association management services and event production.

Event Producer

Scott Ingalls

Ingalls & Associates

info@wvaexpo.com

Association Manager

Jill Ingalls

Ingalls & Associates

info@wvaexpo.com

Phone: (800) 208-2168

Fax (866) 509-3212

Website: www.wvaexpo.com

