Linn County Fair and Expo Center
3700 Knox Butte Road E, Albany, Ore.
Tuesday, Nov. 12 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.)
Wednesday, Nov. 13 (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)
Thursday, Nov. 14 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)
Admission: $4 (price includes $2 discount on the featured lunch) Parking is free.
The Willamette Valley Ag Association contracts with Ingalls & Associates LLC to provide association management services and event production.
Event Producer
Scott Ingalls
Ingalls & Associates
Association Manager
Jill Ingalls
Ingalls & Associates
Phone: (800) 208-2168
Fax (866) 509-3212
Website: www.wvaexpo.com