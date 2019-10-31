Please give a big “Thank You” to the sponsors of the 2019 Willamette Valley Ag Expo. Be sure to stop by their booths during the Expo.
Sunbelt Rentals
Boshart Trucking
Coastal Farm
Complete Wireless
Doerfler Tractor
Ground and Water
Nutrien Ag Solutions
Peterson Machinery
Farmland Tractor
Les Schwab Tires
Ag Chains Plus
NW 94 Sales
Crop Production Services
Ag West Supply
Pape Group
Northwest Farm Credit Services
Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace
Overton Safety Training
Best Western Plus Prairie Inn
Quality Inn and Suites
Additional Sponsors for Dine Around Oregon
Presented by Peterson Cat
Ag Chains Plus
Ag West Supply
Coastal Farm
4 Spirits Distillery
Manning Farms
NW Farm Credit Services
NW 94 Sales
Oregon Dairy Women
Pape Group
Reed Anderson Ranches