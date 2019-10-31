The Willamette Valley Ag Expo’s 19th year will begin with a kick-off workshop of Family Farm Business 2020 Strategy Panels at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The event is the beginning of a new collaboration between the Oregon State University Austin Family Business Program and the Willamette Valley Ag Advisors. It is intended to get farm families “ready for long-term success.”
“(The Ag Advisors) is a loose affiliation of all of the accountants, insurance brokers and bankers who work with farm families,” said Sherri Noxel, director of the OSU program. “They came to us and said they wanted to be able to serve our farm families better, and that starts with farm family succession.”
Jill Ingalls, Ag Expo co-producer, said the workshops are a perfect fit.
“The Willamette Valley Ag Expo loves partnering with other organizations and working together whenever possible,” she said. “This is a great example.”
Noxel said the program is targeted at the ag advisors in the valley and their family business clients.
“It’s about community coming together,” she said, adding the workshop is timed to kick off the Expo beginning on Tuesday morning at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, adjacent to the Expo site at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
Noxel said the workshop will feature moderators Terry Kuenzi of the Ag Advisors for a Legislative Update panel and Jeff Steiner of OSU’s Hemp Innovation Center for a Hemp Update panel.
A discussion will focus on the impacts of new rules on farm businesses and the latest insights into the hemp industry.
The workshop “is not about legislation or politics, it’s about the business: ‘I’m operating in this regulatory environment. What does it mean to me?’” Noxel said. “There won’t be a formal structure with a presentation. We want the panels to also be accessible so that we can learn from each other. It’s really about education.”
The Family Farm Business 2020 Strategy Panels workshop will be from 7:30 to 10 a.m. in the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 125 Opal Ct. NE, Albany.
Participants may register online at business.oregonstate.edu/businessonline, or by calling (541) 737-3326. Cost is $25 per person, which includes breakfast and an Ag Expo ticket.