Overton Safety Training will again offer a forklift certification class free of charge for pre-registered attendees at the 2019 Willamette Valley Ag Expo.
“This is a huge value and a great benefit to the ag community,” said Jill Ingalls, a producer of the Expo.
The training session takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Expo. Training, testing and evaluations of forklift operators will take place that day as well.
Class size is limited to 40 people, and advanced registration is required online at www.wvaexpo.com.
Based in Hillsboro, Ore., Overton Safety Training provides training options to assist employers in achieving OSHA and regulatory compliance for hoisting and lifting professionals in both construction and general industry applications.
The Expo class will include classroom, workbook, written-knowledge check verification with a scheduled practical driving evaluation.
All materials and instruction are provided in English, and proof of successful completion of the course, knowledge check and practical driving evaluation are provided.
“Overton Safety Training is amazing,” Ingalls said. “They bring a full team to produce the training. The value they bring to the table for the Ag Expo is impressive.”
‘Train the Trainer’ course
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, Overton will also offer its 4-hour “Train the Trainer” Forklift Course. Advance registration and payment are required, and more detail is available at www.wvaexpo.com.
“Train the Trainer” programs and materials are solely for the employer’s internal training of employees. Use by individuals or companies for commercial fee-based training is prohibited.
The course includes the Trainer Media Kit in English: Only $395 with the discount code ($500 discount, regularly it’s $895 per person).
Also available is the Trainer Media Kit in Dual Language English and Spanish: Only $445 with discount code ($500 discount, regularly $945 per person).
Attendees must enter the code WVAE2019 at registration to receive the event discount.