With nearly 200 exhibitors and more than a quarter of a million square feet of display space, the 19th annual edition of the Willamette Valley Ag Expo promises to be one of the biggest and best ever.
This year’s Expo is Nov. 12-14 at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center in Albany, Ore.
Hours for this year’s event are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.
“The Ag Expo is over 250,000 square feet of exhibitors, equipment, seminars, classes, food and fun,” said Jill Ingalls, manager of the nonprofit Willamette Valley Agriculture Association, which produces the Expo.
Proceeds from the Expo go toward scholarships for college students who are studying agriculture production. More than $50,000 has been awarded to deserving students since the scholarships began.
Ingalls and her husband, Scott, the Ag Expo’s producer, work together each year to plan and organize the growing event.
She said this year the Expo will “feature nearly 200 vendors of goods and services plus training such as CORE pesticide classes, forklift certification and presentations on current issues and trends.”
Visitors will have the opportunity to work with exhibitors and vendors directly, getting questions answered and forging new relationships, she said.
In addition to the exhibitors and classes, visitors can enjoy other attractions such as “Dine Around Oregon” — which is 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, with tickets available online at www.wvaexpo.com.
Also on tap are an antique farm equipment display, and an educational display courtesy of Oregon Women for Agriculture.
Agriculture classes at area schools are also offered a transportation stipend to offset the cost of sending students to the Ag Expo on Youth Day, which is Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The Ag Expo is open to visitors of all ages and current FFA and 4-H participants are strongly encouraged to attend. Admission is $4, and parking at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany, is free.