HOOD RIVER, Ore. — At a time when reservoir expansions in Oregon are rare, the Kingsley Reservoir, in the northern foothills of Mount Hood, is an exception.
The reservoir, which currently holds nearly 715 acre-feet, provides water to Farmers Irrigation District members, including ranchers and orchard owners. It is also a popular place to hike, boat, swim, picnic and camp, and it provides water downstream to salmon and other species of fish and wildlife.
The expansion will nearly double the reservoir’s storage while improving dam safety.
Reservoir expansion is rarely supported unless the project provides multi-purpose benefits, improving in-stream flows for fish and downstream water users, as well a recreation and irrigation, according to Les Perkins, manager of the district. The project was funded by a grant from the state Water Resources Department, loan funds from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund and Farmers Irrigation District user fees.
Years of study by regional planning groups, with expert help from the Water Resources Department and the Bureau of Reclamation and local tribes, culminated in a plan that included reservoir expansion along with conservation improvements.
The district has constructed a wetland to replace one impacted by the expansion. Hood River County and the district are building campsites, a boat ramp, a day use area, toilets and other improvements, some of which will reopen this summer.
Construction is complete on the Kingsley Reservoir dam, but irrigators and other water users may have to wait up to two years for it to fill.
New storage water rights allow the district to take water from creek sources — Cabin, Rainy, and Gate creeks, for example — only when the water flow reaches a certain level. New water rights also require upgraded fish screens and improvements to diversions, some of which include sophisticated electronic monitoring systems.
When it is filled, the reservoir should provide irrigators with water throughout the growing season, even during a drought, Perkins said. With added conservation measures, there will be enough added in-stream flow for fish and wildlife.
In past summers, irrigators have used every drop allocated from the reservoir, Perkins said. During drought years, irrigation has been restricted to meet district demands.
Farmers Irrigation is not the only district in the Hood River watershed with reservoir construction plans.
Upstream, Craig DeHart, the Middle Fork Irrigation District’s manager, said his district is working to upgrade the 50-year-old earthen Clear Branch dam, which holds back Laurance Lake — Hood River county’s largest water storage facility.
The proposed project, which is expected to be completed in five years, will reduce water lost through seepage. The improvements also aim to increase water flow below the reservoir, provide fish passage and improve water quality while decreasing the risk of flood damage and maintaining a reliable and dependable water supply to district users.
Laurance Lake is about 12 miles south of Kingsley Reservoir as the crow flies, and at the foot of Mount Hood. Clear Branch Creek is one of several waterways at the headwaters of Hood River, which flows into the Columbia River about 25 miles north of Laurance Lake.
Both district managers say reservoirs, and careful conservation, will support agriculture’s future water resources.
“It’s both a hopeful and cautionary tale regarding developing projects like this and our lack of preparation from a regulatory perspective to meet the adaptive demands of climate change,” said Perkins.