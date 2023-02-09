Until 2011, Idaho’s Water Quality Program for Agriculture was fueled by annual appropriations from the legislature.
“With the recession at that time, the legislature pulled the funding,” said Delwyne Trefz, administrator of the Idaho Soil and Water Conservation Commission. “It was nonfunctioning until the 2022 session of the Idaho legislature appropriated $5 million for WQPA.”
This program was highly popular in its early years.
“Primarily, the money was made available to conservation districts that submit project proposals to us at the commission. We review and make funding decisions,” he said.
“What happened last year was phenomenal,” Trefz said. “Even though the program had been dead for that long, as soon as the governor signed that bill into law at the end of March, I let our field staff know we had funding and could meet with the districts and generate project ideas, put together proposals and get them submitted.”
Carolyn Firth, agricultural program specialist, described one project that is nearly completed for a landowner whose goal was to conserve irrigation water.
“His system was a long, leaky, gravelly ditch and he was losing a lot of water. He wanted to convert the ditch to a pipeline, but to do that he had to move his point of diversion. He also wanted to convert wheel lines to pivots, which are more efficient and save water,” she explained.
Some of the other benefits of improving his irrigation system included decreasing the chance for water and nutrients to run off the farm or leach into groundwater.
The farm is also in the Marsh Creek nitrate priority area.
The Department of Environmental Quality reevaluates nitrate priority areas every 5 years. Previously, the March Creek nitrate priority area was ranked No. 1.
“Going from 1 to 5 doesn’t necessarily mean things got better. It might be that some others got worse, or the way they evaluated them changed a little; it is still very high priority to try to resolve,” she said. “It’s also in a source water protection area where people get their drinking water.”
Because of that, it’s important to eliminate runoff from farm fields that might get into a water source, Firth said.
The farmer had to get permission to put the pipeline through a couple of neighbors’ fields to the south, but he was able to do that.
“He put in one large pivot and two small pivots in the corners,” she said.
The Burley Irrigation District worked with him but didn’t finish last fall before cold weather set in.
“Now they simply need to finish putting in the pump and structure for water control,” Firth said.
“He had a contract with the (Natural Resources Conservation Service) to help pay for it, but it was an expensive project — for three pivots and trenching to put in the pipeline and get rid of the ditch,” Firth said. “It was going to be a financial hardship for him, so he came to us to see if we could help.”
The West Cassia Soil and Water Conservation District put in an application for WQPA money and sponsored the project to help him, Firth said.
“The nice thing about this program we have with the state is it can work in combination with federal money,” she said. “This helped him a lot because he didn’t think he’d be able to do it with just the federal money; prices had gone up for materials, sprinkler equipment, fuel, labor, etc. We were able to provide some extra money and he was excited that it would be able to go forward.”
WQPA has evolved to have a water quality and quantity focus.
“It is saving water as well as improving water quality by preventing leaching and runoff,” Firth said. “It protects surface water and keeps water and soil on the field instead of running off and leaching into ground water.”
This is a good program because it is so flexible, she said, adding that it can fund entire projects or work with federal programs.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.