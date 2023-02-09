Until 2011, Idaho’s Water Quality Program for Agriculture was fueled by annual appropriations from the legislature.

“With the recession at that time, the legislature pulled the funding,” said Delwyne Trefz, administrator of the Idaho Soil and Water Conservation Commission. “It was nonfunctioning until the 2022 session of the Idaho legislature appropriated $5 million for WQPA.”

