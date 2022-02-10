HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Ask any visitor to Hood River’s wineries and orchards: The lush land between Mount Hood and the Columbia River is a slice of heaven. Irrigating those lush valleys, however, appears to be a devil of a job.
“It’s accurate to say this is a hostile environment in which to work,” said Craig DeHart, manager of the Middle Fork Hood River Irrigation District, one of three irrigation districts that have pulled from the 339-square-mile watershed — fed mostly by runoff from Mount Hood — for more than 100 years. “We have to take whatever the mountain throws at us — debris flows, dirt, car-sized boulders, trees, but mostly, sand.”
The three districts draw from the upper, middle and lower reaches of Hood River’s tributaries and main stem. Last year, Mount Hood’s melting glaciers delivered ton after ton of sand that clogged the districts’ pipes and canals. Digging debris out of pipes, an added expense, is necessary to growers at the delivery end, said Les Perkins, manager of the Farmers Irrigation District.
As growers adopt low-volume drip systems, micro-sprinklers and other micro-irrigation methods, water quality requirements increase. Abrasive glacial sand and silt can clog or ruin irrigation systems.
Historical records — available on district websites — suggest that providing irrigation water to the thousands of agricultural water users in the watershed has never been easy.
Today, there are added complexities. In addition to pipes glutted with Mount Hood silt, demands for water are rising with the burgeoning population, and evaporation from open canals and leaky conveyances threaten to dissipate the water before it reaches its destination.
In addition, Hood River’s historic chinook, steelhead and coho runs, among other fish, are disappearing as their habitat shrinks, according to local conservation groups.
Still, Hood River irrigation districts persist, thanks to a mix of adaptation, cooperation and innovation.
Formerly privately owned, the districts are now public, with elected boards for oversight and grant or public funds available for stability. In addition to user charges, two of the districts, Farmers and Middle Fork, bolster stability by building reservoirs and dams that supply power to their own pumps and to neighboring farms and homes, and water to users during the area’s driest months.
East Fork, the largest of the three, depends almost entirely on grants and user fees and draws from a single source on the East Fork, fed by snow and glacier runoff.
Steve Pappas, East Fork’s new district manager, said that his district is “aggressively” modernizing, with long-term plans to close the rest of its open delivery systems. That would conserve water and improve reliable delivery, he said.
Of more than 100 miles of pipes and canals, 18 miles of East Fork’s are still open, allowing rapid evaporation during hot weather. Perkins estimated that a third to a half of the water in open channels is lost in the summer, when it is needed most.
Farmers and Middle Fork districts have enclosed all but 3.6 miles of their pipes.
The districts are not alone in their quest to create a healthier water system. The Hood River Watershed Group, formed at the turn of the millennium to protect salmon, and the Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District, have worked to collaborate with area groups connected to the river, bringing in experts and funding to improve flows and habitat, and working with growers to reduce water use, runoff and pollution.
Salmon conservation efforts have prompted innovations to fish passages around the districts’ dams. In some cases, dams have been removed, including Powerdale, a hydro facility removed in 2010 in the Farmers district, and Odell Creek Dam, removed in 2016 in East Fork’s district.
Innovations to Hood River’s dams have included new fish screens at irrigation diversions, some of which have set the standard for other irrigation and power districts in the West.
In the future, irrigators expect droughts to continue, so the Farmers and Middle Fork districts are working on expanding reservoirs and dams. The improvements address environmental and other concerns, but irrigating agricultural land continues to top the list.
“Clean, dependable water supply. That’s what we want to maintain. Rehabilitating will hopefully keep producers in our district profitable,” said DeHart.