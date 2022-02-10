Irrigation is challenging in some regions, especially during dry years and areas where decades of pumping water has lowered the aquifers that serve as water sources.
In recent years, several programs have been instituted to conserve water. A government program called CREP — Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program — is part of the largest private land conservation program in the U.S.
Administered by the Farm Service Agency, CREP utilizes federal and non-federal funds to conserve land.
In exchange for removing acres from production and establishing permanent resource-conserving plant species, farmers and ranchers are paid an annual fee, specified in each CREP agreement. Participation is voluntary, and the contract typically lasts 10-15 years.
In Idaho, CREP is focused on addressing water shortages in the Eastern Snake River Plain —where drought, increased use of groundwater and changing irrigation practices have led to decreased flows in tributaries of the Snake River.
The goal of Idaho CREP is to retire up to 100,000 acres of groundwater-irrigated land and save approximately 200,000 acre-feet of water per year.
In exchange for removing irrigated cropland from production, farmers are paid a modest annual rental fee. Participation is voluntary. According to Rob Sharpnack, water quality resource conservationist at the Idaho Soil and Water Conservation Commission, the first contract period is 15 years with the option to re-activate the water right and return to irrigated farming or possibly re-enroll at the end of the contract.
CREP is a partnership between the conservation commission, USDA Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, state Department of Water Resources, state Department of Fish and Game, state Ground Water Appropriators, local irrigation districts and Pheasants Forever, said Sharpnack.
The first 15-year contracts are ending, and some farmers are signing up again.
“The program is completing the first round of contracts and will be doing more next summer. It helps that the federal government has significantly increased payment rates for the new contract period, and the state is also contributing monies,” he said. “CREP is more competitive now with rental rates across southern Idaho. One farmer was happy to re-enroll since he is now semi-retired and the program payments are enough to enable him to hold onto the land he loves — without selling it yet — to support him and his wife in retirement.”
A Cassia County farmer, Todd Harris, has been successful in meeting the ground water conservation goal of CREP and recently re-enrolled some of his farm in the program. He participated in the first contract period for 15 years, enrolling more than 1,400 acres.
Harris’ farm is a family operation that had earlier irrigated 2,400 acres.
“The water table was starting to drop and we were having a hard time getting over all that ground, especially during dry years,” Harris said.
“When that program became available, we put more than half the farm into the CREP and were able to shut off half our wells,” he said, adding that to be eligible to enroll, the ground had to have been irrigated for the previous 10 years.
“We had to plant native grass on the acres that were no longer irrigated — to protect the soil and benefit wildlife,” he said. “It worked for us because we were no longer short on water for our remaining crops, but after we signed up for this program the price of hay and grain went up, and we might have been better off financially to keep those acres in crops,” said Harris.
“Another downside is that we can’t graze it. We always ran our cattle in the fall and winter on crop aftermath — which helped soil fertility — but with this program they won’t let us put cattle on it or graze it,” he said.
“Some fields had to be planted several times to get grass established, because it was so dry and we couldn’t irrigate it. Then we had to clip it every few years to try to control weeds, whereas grazing would have helped.”
However, he said, the program probably helped the water table.
“One of the other benefits was a guaranteed income from that land, without much risk. We didn’t have to worry about crop failure,” he said.
The farm has now re-enrolled in the program. This second contract is for 10 years, starting this year.