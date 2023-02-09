A rural county in northeastern Washington state is working to return the Colville River to a more natural condition to reduce the flooding of nearby farmland.
Adam Cares, the natural resource planner for Stevens County, Wash., has been working with Floodplains by Design for several years to accomplish just that.
“The area we’re focused on is the Colville River, which runs 51 miles south to north, along Highway 395, and empties into the Columbia River near Kettle Falls,” he said.
Beginning in the early 1900s a large portion of the river was dredged and straightened to improve land for agricultural production. The work started near the town of Valley and moved north.
“During the next 60 years, other sections of the river were modified. Trees along the banks were taken out, and material within the stream removed. That process was organized and funded by the local Soil Conservation District and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” he said.
Today, the goals are different.
“Rules and priorities have changed significantly for local, state and federal agencies, shifting toward improving habitat, ecological restoration, improving water quality, etc. There are more regulations than in the early 1900s when the river was dredged,” Adam said.
“There is still significant flooding, but today we are faced with very different approaches for how we can deal with it,” he said.
His work on the issue started with the Voluntary Stewardship Program, a statewide program focused on protection of critical areas in regard to agricultural activities.
The state Growth Management Act also requires that counties protect critical areas such as wetlands, frequently flooded areas, fish and wildlife habitat, geologically hazardous areas and aquifer recharge areas, he said.
In most cases the Growth Management Act prescribes regulations to protect those areas.
“But in the case of the VSP they created a special mechanism for protection for agriculture, in which counties can come up with a local plan to voluntarily protect critical areas on agricultural land — and are exempted from adding regulations protecting those areas,” Cares said.
Stevens County opted into VSP in 2011. In 2016 the program was funded and the county developed a work plan.
“We held local stakeholder meetings at least once a month,” Cares said. “The topic that kept coming up was flooding along the river. We realized we needed a program designed specifically to address flooding.”
The program suggested was Floodplains by Design — a public-private partnership led by the state Department of Ecology, Bonneville Environmental Foundation and Puget Sound Partnership. This program integrates efforts to reduce flood risks and restore habitat along Washington’s major river corridors, improve resiliency of floodplains to protect local communities and health of the environment.
Floodplains by Design also supports important values such as agriculture, clean water and outdoor recreation.
“This program seemed to embrace the idea of multiple benefits rather than a single focus,” Cares said. “It tries to balance environmental benefits with agriculture viability and safety for communities.”
It also keeps people in the equation.
In 2020 they applied for $330,000 — just enough to get things going — and received the money for the 2021-2023 biennium.
“The money supports design and permits for a floodplain restoration pilot project and feasibility studies within a 5-mile section of the river — and further mapping and analysis throughout the entire watershed,” Adam said.
Local farmers and ranchers see flood reduction on the river as the key to their viability.
“Our focus is stakeholder-driven and does not prescribe any one approach. We try to find solutions that are possible, given the regulatory realities,” Cares said. “We are starting with affected people who live along the river — primarily farms and ranches — and letting them drive the solutions. Our staff is just there to offer support.”
Lorren Hagen of Hagen Cattle and Hay is involved in the pilot project on his ranch.
“I was a member of this program, and one of our goals was to see if there were ways to deal with flooding and have a positive impact on wildlife, water quality, agriculture, etc.,” he said.
He owns a three-quarter-mile stretch of property along the Colville River and some ground that floods regularly.
“In the past I tried to do some streambank restoration on my own, including tree planting, but was not very successful,” he said.
He believed Floodplains by Design might be an avenue where he could help with a pilot project and see if there was a way to determine what would work on restoring those sections of the river.
“Some of my property is low quality for agriculture,” he said. “I volunteered to work with Floodplains by Design in those areas. I haven’t given them the property but have allowed the program to utilize it, not knowing what requirements might be placed on it, or what we might actually have to do.”
He is convinced that it will have a tremendous number of positive outcomes for restoring some of his agricultural land, and at the same time convert some of that poorer-quality ground into good wildlife habitat.
“It will allow the river to meander more instead of running straight,” Hagen said. “If we can slow the water during flood stage it might improve water quality. It will be time-consuming for me but I like what I am seeing as the project develops.
“It has a lot of merit for restoration of agricultural land, wildlife habitat and water quality — and reducing the amount of ground downstream that gets flooded regularly.”
