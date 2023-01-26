0127_CP_MW SPOKANE Mobile meat truck courtesy 2

Washington State University Extension’s new mobile meat education truck and trailer, designed to educate ranchers and processors about the latest in meat preparation, will be on display during the 2023 Spokane Ag Show.

Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom.

WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.

