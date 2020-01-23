A complete list of exhibitors at this year’s Spokane Ag Show:
195 Industries
ABC Hydraulics
Adams County Economic Development
Adams Grain Bins
Adams Tractor of Spokane
Ag Enterprise Supply
Ag Spray Equipment
Ag Swag
Agco Corporation
AgDirect
AgForestry Leadership Program
AGPRO Marketing & Manufacturing Inc.
AgraSyst
Agri-Service
Ag-West Distributing
AKE Safety Equipment
A-L Compressed Gases Inc.
Alliance Tire Group
Allsport Polaris Honda Yamaha
American Radiator Inc.
American Red Cross
AMVT LLC
Apache Palco Henke Buffalo
Arrow Construction Supply
ATI Solutions
Atom Jet Industries
Augies Ag Sales
Bar S Tuning
Barber Engineering Company
Barnes Welding Inc.
Barr-Tech LLC
Bath Fitter
Bath Planet by Northwest Bath Specialist
Battery Systems
Bayer Crop Science
BearCom
Bench Industries
Best Western Wheatland Inn
Big Bend Community College
Biome Makers
Booker Auction Company
Bourgault Tillage Tools (BTT)
BRIDON USA
Brimma Solar
Brown Bearing Company Inc.
Burlingame Machinery Consignments
Busch Distributors Inc.
Bushel Plus
C5 Manufacturing LLC
Capital Press
Carpenter, McGuire & DeWulf, P.S.
CASE IH-dba, St. John Hardware
Central Lube Northwest
Central Machinery Sales Inc.
CHS — Energy
CHS Primeland
Chuck Yarbro Auctioneers Inc.
Class 8 Trucks
CliftonLarsonAllen LLP
Cobalt Truck Equipment
CO-Energy a Connell Oil Inc. Company
COEUR D ALENE POWERSPORTS
Coleman Oil Company
Columbia Bank
Columbia Basin Foundation
Columbia Grain INT. LLC
Columbia Straw Supply
Commercial Tire
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers
Copper State Bolt & Nut
Cordex North America
COUNTRY Financial
Cummins Inc.
Cutco Cutlery
D & J Farm Supply
Dave’s Basic Garden Tools
Day Wireless Systems
DSI Recycling Systems Inc.
Dutch Openers (A Division of Dutch. Ind.)
Eastern WA Noxious Weed Boards
Edward Jones Investments
Eljay Oil Inc.
Ellis Equipment Co.
Embroidery Wholesale
Enterprise Truck Rental
Envirotech Services Inc.
Farm Bureau Insurance/Western Community Insurance
Farm Hard or Die
Farmers Business Network
Farmland Tractor Supply
FEI Inc.
First Interstate Bank
Flagpole Farm
Flexxifinger USA Inc.
Fluid Applied Roofing LLC
FMI Sales
Freightliner Northwest
Fusion Seed Company
G & R Ag Products Inc.
Gamber Johnson
General Implement Distributors
Getac
Grange Insurance Group
Great Plains Mfg. Inc.
Greenacres Gypsum & Lime Company
Greyn Fertilizer Supply
H&N Electric
Haight Crop Insurance Inc.
Harvest Solutions
Hatley/Cobb Farmland Management
Haybuster/Duratech Industries
Hefty Seed Co.
Hillco Technologies Inc.
Hinrichs Trading Company
Hortau
Hot Solar Solutions
Hotsy of Spokane
HUB International Insurance
Hydrotex Lubrications
In A Nutshell Inc.
Industrial Systems and Fabrication
Inland Empire Utility Coordinating Council
Inland Northwest Alpaca Cooperative
Inland Power and Light
Intelligent Ag
IQ Technologies
J. E. Love Company
JASON’S AGRI-MOTIVE
Jim Wilhite’s Bale Wagon LLC
JK Boots
Jones Truck & Implement
Junior Livestock Show of Spokane
K 3 H Solutions LLC
K102 Country
Kaput Products
Kifco Water Reels / Country Estate Fence
Kile Machine & Mfg. Inc.
Kleen Pacific LLC
Knudtsen Chevrolet
L & H Seeds
Land O’Lakes Co-op Trucks
Landoll Corporation
LDAG Machinery — BaleSkiis
Leffel, Otis & Warwick, P.S.
Legacy Steel Buildings
Les Schwab Tire Centers
Lexar Homes
Life Flight Network
LiquiTube Marketing International
Longhorn Barbecue
Mascott Equipment Co. Inc.
McKay Seed Company
Miracle Wheel Barrow LLC
Morrheat
Morrow County Grain Growers
Mountain Hi Truck and Equipment
MPP Tools
MQS Inc.
NACHURS
National Weather Service
Nick’s Handmade Boots
Norlift JCB
North 40 Outfitters
North Pine Ag Equipment Inc.
Northstar Clean Concepts
Northwest Farm Credit Services
Northwest Farmland Management
Northwest Lift & Equipment LLC
Nutrien Ag Solutions
Nwestco
Odessa Trading Company
O’Reilly Auto Parts
Overhead Door Company of Spokane — Coeur d’Alene
Oxarc Inc.
PAC Insurance Group
Pacific Ag LLC
Pacific Petroleum & Supply
Palouse Pulse LLC
Palouse Ranches
Palouse Welding, Design & MFG LLC
Papé Machinery
Papé Material Handling
Patrick Gray Agency of American Family
Perry Technical Institute
Pioneer West Inc.
Piusi USA
Pohl Spring Works Inc.
QLF — Agronomy
QSB / Quality Steel Buildings Inc.
Quality Interior Finishes LLC
R & H Machine Inc.
R & M Steel Company
RACOM
Rainier Seeds Inc.
RCO International
RDO Equipment Company
Renewal by Andersen
Renn Mill Center Inc.
Residential Home Solutions
RiverBank
Roadwise Inc.
SAE
Scag Power Equipment
Scales NW LLC
Scales Unlimited
Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants
Schulte Industries LTD
Seeds Inc./ Plants Of The Wild
Senninger
Skone Irrigation
Slatercom Lighting Solutions
Smith Packaging
Solid Structures LLC
Soucy International
Spectrum Crop Devl. Corp./Progene LLC
Spokane Community College, Environmental Sciences Department
Spokane Conservation District
Spokane County Detention Services
Spokane House of Hose
Spokane Seed Company
Spokane Valley Army Reserves
Sprague Pest Solutions
Spray Center Electronics Inc.
Sprayflex/Ag Trucks
St. John Hardware & Implement
Star Rentals Inc.
Steel Structures America Inc.
Stor-Loc
Suberizer Inc.
Superior Steel Products Inc.
Supreme Hydraulic Door
Syngenta
Systems West LLC
T & S Sales
Tankmax Inc.
The Exchange Newspaper
The McGregor Company
Thunder Creek
TNT Truck Parts
Touchmark on South Hill
TractorHouse/AuctionTime
Trinity Farms Inc.
Tuff Shed
T-Will Custom No-Till
Union Gospel Mission
United Country Real Estate
University of Idaho College of Agricultural & Life Sciences
Urban Gypsum LLC
US Transmissions Inc.
USDA NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Dist.)
USDA NASS (Natl. Ag Statistics Service)
Valence Inc.
Visit Spokane
Vitazyme (Vital Grow Distribution LLC)
Viterra
Walla Walla Community College
Washington Angus Association
Washington Assistive Technology Act Program
Washington Association of Wheat Growers
Washington Cattlemen’s Assoc.
Washington Policy Center
Washington ST Patrol-Commercial Vehicle Division
Washington State Department of Natural Resources
Washington State High School Rodeo Association
Washington State University CAHNRS
Washington Trust Bank
Washington Turfgrass Seed Commission
WaterFurnace
West Coast Companies
West Pack Inc.
Western Farm Ranch & Dairy
Western Insurance Associates
Western Reclamation Inc.
Western Trailer Sales Co.
Wheatland Bank
Wheeler Industries
Whitley Fuel LLC
Wilbur-Ellis Co.
WSDA
WSU Spokane County Extension