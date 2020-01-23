2018 Spokane Ag Expo

The Spokane Ag Show attracts exhibitors offering all types of equipment and services.

 Spokane Ag Expo

A complete list of exhibitors at this year’s Spokane Ag Show:

195 Industries

ABC Hydraulics

Adams County Economic Development

Adams Grain Bins

Adams Tractor of Spokane

Ag Enterprise Supply

Ag Spray Equipment

Ag Swag

Agco Corporation

AgDirect

AgForestry Leadership Program

AGPRO Marketing & Manufacturing Inc.

AgraSyst

Agri-Service

Ag-West Distributing

AKE Safety Equipment

A-L Compressed Gases Inc.

Alliance Tire Group

Allsport Polaris Honda Yamaha

American Radiator Inc.

American Red Cross

AMVT LLC

Apache Palco Henke Buffalo

Arrow Construction Supply

ATI Solutions

Atom Jet Industries

Augies Ag Sales

Bar S Tuning

Barber Engineering Company

Barnes Welding Inc.

Barr-Tech LLC

Bath Fitter

Bath Planet by Northwest Bath Specialist

Battery Systems

Bayer Crop Science

BearCom

Bench Industries

Best Western Wheatland Inn

Big Bend Community College

Biome Makers

Booker Auction Company

Bourgault Tillage Tools (BTT)

BRIDON USA

Brimma Solar

Brown Bearing Company Inc.

Burlingame Machinery Consignments

Busch Distributors Inc.

Bushel Plus

C5 Manufacturing LLC

Capital Press

Carpenter, McGuire & DeWulf, P.S.

CASE IH-dba, St. John Hardware

Central Lube Northwest

Central Machinery Sales Inc.

CHS — Energy

CHS Primeland

Chuck Yarbro Auctioneers Inc.

Class 8 Trucks

CliftonLarsonAllen LLP

Cobalt Truck Equipment

CO-Energy a Connell Oil Inc. Company

COEUR D ALENE POWERSPORTS

Coleman Oil Company

Columbia Bank

Columbia Basin Foundation

Columbia Grain INT. LLC

Columbia Straw Supply

Commercial Tire

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Copper State Bolt & Nut

Cordex North America

COUNTRY Financial

Cummins Inc.

Cutco Cutlery

D & J Farm Supply

Dave’s Basic Garden Tools

Day Wireless Systems

DSI Recycling Systems Inc.

Dutch Openers (A Division of Dutch. Ind.)

Eastern WA Noxious Weed Boards

Edward Jones Investments

Eljay Oil Inc.

Ellis Equipment Co.

Embroidery Wholesale

Enterprise Truck Rental

Envirotech Services Inc.

Farm Bureau Insurance/Western Community Insurance

Farm Hard or Die

Farmers Business Network

Farmland Tractor Supply

FEI Inc.

First Interstate Bank

Flagpole Farm

Flexxifinger USA Inc.

Fluid Applied Roofing LLC

FMI Sales

Freightliner Northwest

Fusion Seed Company

G & R Ag Products Inc.

Gamber Johnson

General Implement Distributors

Getac

Grange Insurance Group

Great Plains Mfg. Inc.

Greenacres Gypsum & Lime Company

Greyn Fertilizer Supply

H&N Electric

Haight Crop Insurance Inc.

Harvest Solutions

Hatley/Cobb Farmland Management

Haybuster/Duratech Industries

Hefty Seed Co.

Hillco Technologies Inc.

Hinrichs Trading Company

Hortau

Hot Solar Solutions

Hotsy of Spokane

HUB International Insurance

Hydrotex Lubrications

In A Nutshell Inc.

Industrial Systems and Fabrication

Inland Empire Utility Coordinating Council

Inland Northwest Alpaca Cooperative

Inland Power and Light

Intelligent Ag

IQ Technologies

J. E. Love Company

JASON’S AGRI-MOTIVE

Jim Wilhite’s Bale Wagon LLC

JK Boots

Jones Truck & Implement

Junior Livestock Show of Spokane

K 3 H Solutions LLC

K102 Country

Kaput Products

Kifco Water Reels / Country Estate Fence

Kile Machine & Mfg. Inc.

Kleen Pacific LLC

Knudtsen Chevrolet

L & H Seeds

Land O’Lakes Co-op Trucks

Landoll Corporation

LDAG Machinery — BaleSkiis

Leffel, Otis & Warwick, P.S.

Legacy Steel Buildings

Les Schwab Tire Centers

Lexar Homes

Life Flight Network

LiquiTube Marketing International

Longhorn Barbecue

Mascott Equipment Co. Inc.

McKay Seed Company

Miracle Wheel Barrow LLC

Morrheat

Morrow County Grain Growers

Mountain Hi Truck and Equipment

MPP Tools

MQS Inc.

NACHURS

National Weather Service

Nick’s Handmade Boots

Norlift JCB

North 40 Outfitters

North Pine Ag Equipment Inc.

Northstar Clean Concepts

Northwest Farm Credit Services

Northwest Farmland Management

Northwest Lift & Equipment LLC

Nutrien Ag Solutions

Nwestco

Odessa Trading Company

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Overhead Door Company of Spokane — Coeur d’Alene

Oxarc Inc.

PAC Insurance Group

Pacific Ag LLC

Pacific Petroleum & Supply

Palouse Pulse LLC

Palouse Ranches

Palouse Welding, Design & MFG LLC

Papé Machinery

Papé Material Handling

Patrick Gray Agency of American Family

Perry Technical Institute

Pioneer West Inc.

Piusi USA

Pohl Spring Works Inc.

QLF — Agronomy

QSB / Quality Steel Buildings Inc.

Quality Interior Finishes LLC

R & H Machine Inc.

R & M Steel Company

RACOM

Rainier Seeds Inc.

RCO International

RDO Equipment Company

Renewal by Andersen

Renn Mill Center Inc.

Residential Home Solutions

RiverBank

Roadwise Inc.

SAE

Scag Power Equipment

Scales NW LLC

Scales Unlimited

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants

Schulte Industries LTD

Seeds Inc./ Plants Of The Wild

Senninger

Skone Irrigation

Slatercom Lighting Solutions

Smith Packaging

Solid Structures LLC

Soucy International

Spectrum Crop Devl. Corp./Progene LLC

Spokane Community College, Environmental Sciences Department

Spokane Conservation District

Spokane County Detention Services

Spokane House of Hose

Spokane Seed Company

Spokane Valley Army Reserves

Sprague Pest Solutions

Spray Center Electronics Inc.

Sprayflex/Ag Trucks

St. John Hardware & Implement

Star Rentals Inc.

Steel Structures America Inc.

Stor-Loc

Suberizer Inc.

Superior Steel Products Inc.

Supreme Hydraulic Door

Syngenta

Systems West LLC

T & S Sales

Tankmax Inc.

The Exchange Newspaper

The McGregor Company

Thunder Creek

TNT Truck Parts

Touchmark on South Hill

TractorHouse/AuctionTime

Trinity Farms Inc.

Tuff Shed

T-Will Custom No-Till

Union Gospel Mission

United Country Real Estate

University of Idaho College of Agricultural & Life Sciences

Urban Gypsum LLC

US Transmissions Inc.

USDA NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Dist.)

USDA NASS (Natl. Ag Statistics Service)

Valence Inc.

Visit Spokane

Vitazyme (Vital Grow Distribution LLC)

Viterra

Walla Walla Community College

Washington Angus Association

Washington Assistive Technology Act Program

Washington Association of Wheat Growers

Washington Cattlemen’s Assoc.

Washington Policy Center

Washington ST Patrol-Commercial Vehicle Division

Washington State Department of Natural Resources

Washington State High School Rodeo Association

Washington State University CAHNRS

Washington Trust Bank

Washington Turfgrass Seed Commission

WaterFurnace

West Coast Companies

West Pack Inc.

Western Farm Ranch & Dairy

Western Insurance Associates

Western Reclamation Inc.

Western Trailer Sales Co.

Wheatland Bank

Wheeler Industries

Whitley Fuel LLC

Wilbur-Ellis Co.

WSDA

WSU Spokane County Extension

Tags

Recommended for you