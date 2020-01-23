The Washington Turfgrass Seed Commission will have its annual meeting during the Spokane Ag Show.
“The Spokane Ag Show is a great time of year for people to come together,” said Travis Meacham, a Moses Lake farmer and commission president. “We thought it would be good for us to couple that, to make it easier for our growers if they’re already attending the show, to come to our meeting, and just make their schedule a little easier.”
There are more than 200 turfgrass seed growers and industry representatives east of the Cascade Mountains, said Kara Rowe, spokeswoman for the commission.
The meeting will include speakers on international marketing. Much turfgrass seed is exported.
The commission will also hear a status report from the state Department of Ecology’s Office of the Columbia River.
Farmers in the state grow both dryland and irrigated turfgrass seed, Rowe said.
The agenda includes updates on grass seed and on philosophies about xeriscaping, or yard maintenance using less water, Rowe said.
“Grass as a part of your landscape is a benefit,” she said. “How do we get that message out to people so they know grass is a good thing to have in your yard? It’s a topic we need to discuss from a marketing and research standpoint. Let’s talk more about those benefits.”
Quality is a top priority for all Washington turfgrass seed growers, Meacham said.
The commission looks for ways to improve quality, including reducing weed and disease pressure.
“That’s been our focus for a long time, creating tools to help growers,” he said. “That translates into quality.”
Rowe hopes farmers leave the meeting energized, noting that leadership wants to work on their behalf.
“Their say is vital,” she said. “We’ve got to hear from our growers so that the commissioners know what their main challenges are.”
The commission wants to let growers know it’s available as a resource for information, Meacham said. He welcomes grower feedback on the commission’s activities.
“What we’re really focusing on in the immediate future is just educating our growers about what we provide and can do, but also the public that turfgrass is a very big and viable industry,” Meacham said. “We are definitely contenders in the world.”