Kara Rowe says it confidently.
“I have the best job in the world,” she said.
Rowe is owner of KR Creative Strategies in Medical Lake, Wash. She is a member of the Spokane Ag Show’s Pacific Northwest Farm Forum team, and is involved with the Northwest Natural Resources Institute.
“If it has to do with dirt and stuff growing out of the dirt, odds are I’ve played a role in it or been a part of it in some way,” Rowe said with a laugh.
Rowe said her biggest goal is helping reconnect people who are off the farm with agriculture.
“As the world population and Washington state’s population grows, it’s just going to be more and more people we need to educate as we are more generations removed from the farm,” she said.
She wants to connect as many non-farm people to a farm as possible.
“It’s such an important thing that we continue to educate consumers about where their food comes from,” she said. “Whether it’s them growing a tomato plant on their apartment patio so they can understand the life cycle of a plant, or getting them on a bus to tour a farm in Grant County, or educating them through their screen, whatever that screen is.”
Rowe grew up on a wheat and cattle ranch outside Creston, Wash.
“When you grow up in it, you quickly realize how important it is to be a part of giving back and serving the industry,” she said.
She’s also worked for Washington Association of Wheat Growers, wheat and barley farmers in Montana and video production company North By Northwest in Spokane.
Rowe was partner and CEO of North by Northwest until the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted some “pivoting” and “restructuring.”
It led Rowe to launch KR Creative Strategies, focusing on communications, from social media to digital marketing to producing newsletters.
Rowe works with a five-member team.
She still works with North By Northwest to produce the “Washington Grown” TV show, which promotes food and farming, now in its ninth season.
Rowe’s team also manages social media and digital marketing for the TV show.
Rowe and producing partner David Tanner were also involved in an Emmy-nominated potato production documentary, “The Gamble,” and are raising funds for a documentary about women in agriculture.
Rowe’s other projects include the “Grass Is” project for the Washington Turfgrass Seed Commission, the benefits of wheat and barley, a Skagit Valley project about the co-existence of farms and salmon and documentaries about the history of African-Americans and women in Montana.
As someone committed to and well-versed in helping farmers tell their stories, Rowe has some advice:
• Keep it simple. “Not everybody understands all the science behind everything.”
• Be genuine. “People need to understand the reality of farm life, that it’s not always tulip season in the Skagit Valley. There’s also the muddy season, and the flooding season.”
• Be empathetic. “If we can approach questions as an empathetic listener and answer the questions in an honest and sincere way, that’s going to build the trust they have for what we do out on the farmscape.”