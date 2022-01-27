The Spokane Ag Show will return to an in-person format this year. The show runs Feb 1-3 at the Spokane Convention Center, 334 W Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA. Show hours: Feb.1 9-5, Feb. 2 9-5, Feb. 3 9-3.
Spokane Ag Show organizers are looking forward to just getting back to normal.
“I think we’ve all had a very interesting two years,” said Melisa Paul, director of the Spokane Ag Show. “I think we’re excited to offer some normalcy, positivity and connectivity in a time when we’ve all been very, very isolated.”
The show pivoted to a virtual offering in 2021.
The show usually draws about 320 exhibitors.
Paul expects both exhibitor numbers and attendance to be down to 70% of normal. Total in-person attendance is usually 8,500 people over the course of the show.
She also pointed to supply chain and inventory issues for many exhibitors. That will be reflected in the show, she said.
“The Spokane Convention Center is not going to be 100% full capacity; we have scaled it back to account for some of those issues,” she said.
But there will be new exhibitors at the show.
“We have some people who have thrived during the pandemic and they’re really excited to exhibit and take advantage of some of the additional space they’ve been able to purchase,” she said.
Over time, the show will return to 100% capacity, she said. “But you’ve got to start somewhere. You’ve got to put one foot in front of the other and just get out there and do it.”
Many farmers have been coming to the show for decades, Paul said. For many, it is the one time of year they are able to get off the farm, she added.
“We are just beyond excited to get back to that,” Paul said. “To not have that is unacceptable this year, after being shut down for a couple years.”
