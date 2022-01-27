2018 Spokane Ag Show

The Spokane Ag Show attracts exhibitors offering all types of equipment and services.

195 Industries, O14

ABC Hydraulics, 257

Adams County Economic Development, 196

Ag Spray Equipment, O39

AgDirect, 202

AGPRO Marketing & Manufacturing Inc., O13

AgraSyst, 152

AMVT LLC, 183

Atom-Jet Industries, 197

Barber Engineering Company, 201

Barnes Welding Inc., 132

Barr-Tech LLC, O18B

Bath Fitter, 229

Battery Systems, 180

Best Western Wheatland Inn, 181

BRIDON USA, 151

Budinger and Associates, 136

Byrnes Oil Company, 142

Catalyst Powertrain, 182

Class 8 Trucks, 120

Cobalt Truck Equipment, O24

Coleman Oil Company, 179

Columbia Bank, 143

Columbia Grain, INT. LLC, 128

Columbia Straw Supply, 127

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, 174

COUNTRY Financial, 178

Cutco Cutlery, L13

Day Wireless Systems, 164

DSI Recycling Systems Inc., 187

Eastern WA Noxious Weed Boards, 135

Edward Jones Investments, 200

ELJAY Oil Co Inc., 207

Ellis Equipment Co., O12

Embroidery Wholesale, O46

Farmland Company, O33

Farmland Tractor Supply, 129, 130

Flexxifinger USA Inc., 184, 185

Fluid Roofing, 221

FMI Equipment, O22

Greenacres Gypsum & Lime Company, 189

Heartland Ag Systems, O9

HIDOW (NYA RETAIL INC.), L20, L21

Hillco Technologies, Inc., 176

Hinrichs Trading Company A Division of Ardent Mills, 186

Hotsy Of Spokane, 117, 144

HUB International Insurance, 145

Hydrotex Lubrications, 119

Idaho Livestock, 177

Inland Empire Utility Coordinating Council, 122

Inland Power & Light, L22

J.E. Love Company, 123

Kaput, 208

Kifco Water Reels/Country Estate Fence, 017B

Kile Machine & Mfg. Inc., 146,147

Knudtsen Chevrolet, O35

L & H Seeds, L15,L16

Landoll Company, LLC, O40

LDAG Machinery — BaleSkiis, 204

LeafFilter Gutter Protection, 222

LeafGuard of Spokane, 262

Leffel, Otis & Warwick, P.S., 159

Les Schwab Tire Centers, O25

Lexar Homes, 150

Liquitube Marketing International, 191

Longhorn Barbecue, L19

McGuire, DeWulf, Kragt & Johnson, P.S., 165

Miller Chemical and Fertilizer, LLC, 190

North 40 Outfitters, O26

North Pine Ag Equipment Inc., O41

Northwest Farm Credit Services, 203

Odessa Trading Company, O11

Pacific Building Systems, 260

Palouse Pulse LLC, 167

Palouse Welding, Design & MFG LLC, 193, 220

PAPE’, O27

Pioneer West, Inc., O31

QSB / Quality Steel Buildings, Inc., 149

R & H Machine, Inc., 188

R & M Steel Company, 133, 134

Rainier Seeds, 173

RCO International, 216

RDO Equipment Co., 157, 158

Renewal by Andersen, 224

Renn Mill Center Inc, 225

Residential Home Solutions, L17

Scales NW, LLC, 209, 210

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants, 213, 214

SEATTLE GLOVE, INC, 259

Seeds, Inc./ Plants Of The Wild, 169

Solid Structures LLC, 223

Soucy International, O45

Spectrum Crop Devl. Corp./Progene LLC, 131

Spokane Conservation District, O49

Spokane House of Hose, 138

Spray Center Electronics, Inc., 194, 219

St. John Hardware & Implement, O28A

Star Rentals, Inc., O21

State Bank Northwest, 166

Steel Structures America, Inc., 256

Stop Claims Corp., 258

Storage Systems Northwest, 168

Stor-Loc, 217,218

Superior Steel Products, Inc., O20

Syngenta, 125,126

Systems West LLC, 163

T & S Sales, O32

The Exchange, 118

The McGregor Company, O17A

TractorHouse/AuctionTime, 226, 227

T-Will Custom No-Till, 195

Union Gospel Mission, 148

United Country RE, River Rock Realty, L18

University of Idaho College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, S3

USDA, NASS (Natl. Ag Statistics Service), 137

Vitazyme (Vital Grow Distribution LLC), 198

Washington ST Patrol-Commercial Vehicle Division, S4

Washington State Department of Natural Resources, 175

Walla Walla Community College, S9

Washington AgrAbility, S8

Washington Association of Wheat Growers, 228

Washington Policy Center, L14

Washington State University College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences, S7

Washington Trust Bank, O44

Western Exterminator Company, 215

Western Insurance Associates, 121

Western Trailer Sales Co., 124

Wheatland Bank, 192

Wilbur-Ellis Co., 205,206

Yara North America, 230

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America, Inc., O47

