Washington FFA students will hear a simple, clear message this year: Northwest agriculture needs you.
“There is a high need for everything from service technicians with technical skills to agronomists to business positions, whether it’s accounting, coding, IT, software,” said Leslie Druffel, outreach coordinator at the McGregor Co. in Colfax, Wash.
Druffel and Rainey McKiernan, research agronomist at the company, will speak to FFA students during the Spokane Ag Show.
Why should students consider a career in agriculture?
“It’s the only essential industry,” Druffel said. “We will always need food. There’s a lot of promise and rewards that come with being a part of feeding people, growing the food that nourishes, clothes, houses everybody on the planet.”
There’s not one specific career pathway to enter the field, she said.
“It isn’t required that you come off the farm, it does not require you to have worked in a shop,” she said. “Does it help? Sure, but that’s a hurdle we can get past.”
Students might not consider how a potential career specialty could be “agriculture adjacent,” Druffel said.
“It isn’t intuitive to really connect an accounting degree specializing in agriculture, or finance and crop advice for your farm,” she said.
General business skills are also needed in agriculture, Druffel said.
“I’d be willing to bet that if you said you were a marketing specialist focusing on agriculture, you will absolutely never be out of work and you will be at the top of the list of candidate choices for interviews,” she said.
Farmers and ag businesses appreciate when a potential candidate understands aspects of the industry that a newcomer might not be aware of, Druffel said.
“Whether or not they grew up on the farm doesn’t matter,” she said. “But if they have an idea of what challenges and rewards there are, that means a lot to us.”
Druffel encourages parents to show support for ag-related careers or pathways.
“There are so many other opportunities outside of directly producing food, fiber and fuel,” she said. “It’s not something to try to turn your kids away from. It’s a great, great industry to look at.”
